Ingram Micro Cloud rolls out Ultra offering

Ingram Micro Cloud has cut the ribbon on a programme for managed service providers (MSPs) looking to gain higher levels of support to foster business growth.

The distributor has launched its Ultra offering in the US and Canada with the aim of rolling it out to other territories, including the UK, in the next few months.

Partners will be able to sign up to the Ultra Membership Programme through the distie’s marketplace. Those that do become members will get access to a range of benefits, including business insights, personal consulting, automation-for-growth tools and exclusive offers to develop and grow customer relationships.

The distributor is pitching the programme as an opportunity for those that join to grow more quickly than competitors and the market average.

The membership is open to all, but Ingram has indicated that those resellers focused on solutions and early-scale MSPs would be most suited to the programme. The paid programme will set partners back $199 a month, with the benefits split across the different elements of Ultra (see box below).

“Partners seeking advanced insight into their recurring and consumption-based business and requiring consulting to take action on this data and the automation tools to scale, will be delighted to find that the Ultra Membership Programme is their one-stop shop for actionable, big-picture, strategic thinking,” said Eric Gitter, executive director of global customer success, Ingram Micro Cloud.

Some in the channel might wonder why they should pay for services that have often been made available by distributors without a subscription model, but Gitter pointed out that this was going further and was designed to deliver tangible results for those that opted for membership.

“The aim of the Ultra Membership Programme is to broaden the scope of what has traditionally been available to channel partners – from a strategic perspective – to solve a wider array of pain points, empower VARs and MSPs in overcoming challenges, and enable them to scale by expanding their networks,” he added.