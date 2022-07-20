Channel strategy delivering growth for Osirium Technologies

Privileged access security (PAS) specialist Osirium Technologies has tipped its hat to the channel by acknowledging the role partners have played in helping the firm grow its business.

The security player has reported a doubling of its customer base and has landed its first deal in the US at a time when it has indicated to the channel that it wants more geographical expansion.

A strategy to target key verticals – health, education and commercial – plus working with the channel was credited with doubling the customer base. Partners were also key to getting deals done in a number of fresh territories, including the US, Africa, APAC and some new European countries.

The first six months of the year saw customer retention remaining high, and the firm broke new ground in the number of contracts signed, increasing by 30% compared to the same period in 2021. Annual recurring revenue (ARR) for the half increased by 29%, when compared with last year.

Channel numbers have also increased, with the firm now working with a base of more than 50 partners, and it has seen its distributor Prianto make a positive impact.

“As a fast-growing business, we rely on our channel partners to take our message out to new geographies and specialist market segments. We’ve grown our network substantially in the past year, and we’re seeing a growing number of those partners building out their capacity in the privileged access security market,” said Mark Warren, product specialist at Osirium.

“New business in the US and Asia have been via partners, particularly in specific areas such as healthcare and education, including our recently announced work with IT Health at the NHS Midlands and Lancashire Commissioning Support Unit,” he added.

Although security has remained a strong and growing market, those operating in that sector cannot take that growth for granted as there is plenty of competition to grab the channel’s attention.

David Guyatt, CEO of Osirium, said that the firm had delivered a strong first half, but the dynamics that drove that growth were still there for the business and its partners to take advantage of.

“The pipeline for continued customer wins remains healthy, both in the UK and overseas, and we’re seeing growing demand for our innovative endpoint management and process automation solutions as standalone products as well as add-ons,” he said.

“We’re constantly investing in our product suite, focusing on enhancements across our solutions, and growing our capabilities with the aim of providing a complete toolkit of privileged protection solutions. Continuing to build our partner and reseller network is a primary objective and will enable us to secure new opportunities and maintain our strong customer acquisition,” he added.