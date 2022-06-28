HPE rolls out Partner Ready Vantage programme

HPE has used its partner summit as a backdrop to unveil a fresh programme and a range of enhancements that should make life easier for its channel.

The vendor has announced the HPE Partner Ready Vantage programme as it looks to build on its previous Partner Ready offering and provide support for those taking the as-a-service approach. At the same time, the firm refreshed its partner portal and updated Partner Connect.

At the heart of the Vantage programme is a three-tiered approach (see box) that is supported by Centres of Excellence that help resellers line up behind areas that match up with their expertise. Partners can either have those skills or be in the process of moving towards developing a reputation in one or more of those spaces.

Partner Ready Vantage promises to provide more flexibility for the channel, with options to sell for on-premise, hybrid and cloud options. The vendor is expecting partners will lean on its GreenLake portfolio as they look to deliver more as-a-service technology.

“We value our partner ecosystem and are committed to investing in their success,” said George Hope, worldwide head of partner sales at HPE. “We believe in the power of collaboration to deliver the best solutions and services that help our partners unlock their full potential.

“As partners evolve their business models to meet the demands of customers today, they need a flexible programme that is designed to help them deliver – no matter how their customers are choosing to buy or what their priorities are,” he added.

“HPE Partner Ready Vantage enables partners to participate more fully across the entire customer lifecycle, and is optimised for our partners’ evolving business needs to accelerate their growth and enable their success.”