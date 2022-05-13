Egnyte, eSentire and Soracom roll out improved partner programmes

A raft of vendors have decided that the time is right to update or launch a partner programme to ensure that the channel is getting the levels of support it needs.

Cloud security player Egnyte has listened to feedback from partners and enhanced the levels of support it can provide managed service providers (MSPs).

At the vendor’s MSP Summit, it unveiled a number of improvements designed to speed up response times for invoicing, added more training options, and revealed dedicated pricing and packages for managed service providers.

“Egnyte recognises the importance of MSPs as the conduit for delivering IT services to businesses regardless of size or industry,” said Charles Bieler, director of MSP sales at Egnyte. “The Egnyte Partner Programme is designed to provide support to our channel community of more than 1,000 partners as they look to bring their clients the most advanced security, governance, and collaboration capabilities to meet their needs.”

Fellow security vendor eSentire was also focusing on its partners with the launch of its e3 partner ecosystem

The vendor is expecting MSPs, managed security service providers (MSSPs), value-added resellers (VARs), master agents and consultants to sign up to the programme, which gives preferential access to the firm’s MDR solution and on-demand training.

“Business leaders today deserve more from their service providers. It’s not just about selling technology, it’s about enabling digital transformation, advancing business objectives and being a collaborative extension of our customers’ business operations,” said Bob Layton, chief channel officer at eSentire.

“We created the e3 ecosystem because we saw an opportunity to accelerate digital initiatives requiring modern security and governance. What all partners want is a simple and effective way to provide security as a service to their clients, snapping into their own value proposition and delivering a total solution.

“It’s our shared responsibility to help business leaders make sense of the complex security landscape, to simplify the security solution buying cycle, and to demonstrate strong time to value from onboarding to cyber risk reduction,” he added.

There are signs that working with the channel is delivering, with e3 members helping to produce 50% of the firm’s first-quarter bookings and 100% year-on-year (YoY) growth in channel sales.

Elsewhere, internet of things (IoT) connectivity specialist Soracom has been expanding its activities with its Partner Space Programme adding more rewards and support.

“Collaborating with industry-leading partners to connect millions of devices worldwide, and Soracom understands deeply that success in IoT depends on the specialised tools and expertise that only a complete ecosystem can provide,” said Alexis Susset, Soracom vice-president of global product and EU sales.

“We are thrilled to expand our global partner program to help more customers bring successful solutions to market and scale quickly across Europe and around the world.”