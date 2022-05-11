Ivanti turns to Cloud Distribution to go two-tier

Ivanti has chosen Cloud Distribution, part of Nuvias Group, as the distributor to facilitate its two-tier channel model.

The vendor has appointed the distributor to handle its full range of network solutions across the UK, with an expectation it will get the products into the hands of more resellers.

Cloud Distribution has indicated it will hire a specialist team and support the channel with its Partner Growth Services as it shows its commitment to the signing.

The relationship covers existing products from the vendor along with technology gained from acquisitions.

“We have selected Cloud Distribution because we know and trust their service-first approach to distribution, their knowledge of the market and technology expertise,” said David Weeden, head of channel for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) West & North, at Ivanti.

“They are the perfect partner to help us transition from a single to a two-tier distribution model, an important step in our growth strategy,” he added.

In response, Adam Davison, chief strategy officer at Cloud Distribution, said the Ivanti products would expand its range, giving it more technology to offer partners.

“Most of all, we are excited about the growth opportunity this represents for our partners,” he said. “We can help partners build on and cross-sell additional Ivanti solutions to the well-established Ivanti installed base, as well as assisting partners in driving demand for their extended portfolio, at a time when network visibility and cyber security are a top priority for companies of all sizes.”

As well as expanding its channel with the Cloud Distribution relationship, Ivanti has been striking up further industry partnerships to put more technology in front of partners and users.

The firm has joined forces with endpoint-to-cloud security player Lookout, leaning on Ivanti’s Neurons for Zero Trust Access (ZTA), Lookout Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) and Secure Web Gateway (SWG).

“Our three core technologies solve different, but equally important, security challenges,” said Nayaki Nayyar, president and chief product officer at Ivanti. “When deployed together, they enable organisations to achieve secure cloud adoption, deliver a better user experience and a comprehensive zero-trust security posture.”

Lookout CEO Jim Dolce said: “We share Ivanti’s commitment to help customers modernise IT, detect and mitigate threats, and provide a secure and productive environment for the hybrid workforce. Together, we deliver secure access and advanced data protection across all users, devices and applications.

“By joining forces with Ivanti, Ivanti customers now have a clear path to a zero-trust security strategy backed by our innovative, data-centric cloud security solutions. Our solution is optimised to simplify security operations fit for remote work and digital transformation to the cloud,” he added.