Tech Data enhances managed print offering

Tech Data has enhanced its managed print service, as it looks to give resellers greater visibility and control over their interactions with customers.

The distributor has been developing its cloud-based managed print offering, OpenMPS, which gives resellers a vendor-neutral platform that can manage customer printing.

The enhanced version of OpenMPS includes improved data visualisation, gives more control of user pricing and more protection against fraud. Those partners that use the service can also get auto-alerts when orders are placed, as well as faster search capabilities, which should streamline the process.

OpenMPS covers the vendors the distributor works with – HP, Canon, Epson, Xerox, Brother and Lexmark.

Chris Bates, business unit manager of print and supplies at Tech Data for UK and Ireland, said the first version of the platform had already proved to be popular with the channel.

“OpenMPS has been extremely well received and many partners are already using it to provide a simple managed print service to their customers,” he said. “Based on their feedback, we have made a number of enhancements and improvements that increase efficiency, and help them deliver an even better service and more value to their end-user customers.”

Others in the industry have also reported noticing increased channel interest in managed print services.