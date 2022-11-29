Brother and Epson giving channel more business print options

Brother and Epson are both increasing their activities in the business printer market, arming their respective channels with fresh products to put in front of users.

Brother has cut the ribbon on a 40ppm A4 laser range for the first time, as it looks to arm its partners with a product that can challenge competitor offerings out in the market.

The devices have been designed with managed print services (MPS) in mind, and the expectation is that channel partners taking that approach will add these latest printers to the menu.

“This launch marks an important milestone for Brother as we expand our print solutions offering to suit the needs of the modern office,” said Greig Millar, general manager of sales, services and solutions at Brother UK. “The new models extend our offering in colour laser to compete at the top end of the market.

“We know this is vital for MPS partners that are catering for businesses with the highest print volume requirements,” he added. “They can now specify Brother for all their customers’ printing needs, rather than choosing models from a mix of vendors.

Brother has seen interest in managed print continue to rise, and IDC has indicated that 60% of organisations will have moved to buying print via that model by 2024.

Brother is offering a range of four devices into the A4 market, and Millar said it would have a pitch that would appeal to users. “These workhorse A4 models also prove to be a strong and cost-effective alternative to the heavyweight A3 professional printers on the market, especially for customers in sectors like healthcare and legal services where A3 use is limited,” he said.