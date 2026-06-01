The need for the human touch in an AI-dominated world

The famous American author Mark Twain is reported to have written to the New York Journal in June 1897 after several newspapers had claimed he was gravely ill or dead, stating: “Reports of my death have been greatly exaggerated.” In a strange quirk of fate, the quote that has been attributed to him is actually a misquotation of his original and slightly less witty version: “The report of my death was an exaggeration.”

As OpenText vice-president of business development Mike DePalma noted recently, the channel has often found itself in Twain’s position. He pointed out that analysts had forecast online marketplaces would displace the need for channel relationships, but claimed their remarks only proved they “don’t understand the channel”.

DePalma argued that things were unlikely to be any different with the arrival of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) and agentic technologies because technology would not overtake the importance of the relationship aspect of the IT channel. “We need that relationship,” he said.

But is he right? Will there always be room for human interaction between vendors, partners and customers in the future? Will bloodcurdling predictions of the channel’s ultimate demise prove, yet again, to be as reliable a predictor of the future as a bloke called Gary in the local pub giving you a tip for the 3.15 at Haymarket?

For a long time, there has been an ongoing tension between attempts to automate as much of the process as possible among vendors, partners and customers, and partners’ efforts to preserve the value and importance of the human element. But can the relationship be maintained? How do partners ensure the human element still has value?

Why human input adds value Martin Rutterford, channel director for the UK and Ireland at Check Point Software, is adamant that the relationship is vitally important. “As soon as we lose the human interaction, we risk losing trust, genuine customer care, integrity, and ultimately the relationship itself. Without that human connection, the channel becomes purely transactional,” he says. His view is echoed by many others. Adam Williamson, UK country manager at Exclusive Networks, puts it bluntly: “The death of the channel has been greatly exaggerated. Hardware to cloud didn’t kill it. Marketplaces haven’t replaced it. And AI won’t either. The channel will continue to adapt and innovate, as it always has.” The death of the channel has been greatly exaggerated. Hardware to cloud didn’t kill it. Marketplaces haven’t replaced it. And AI won’t either. The channel will continue to adapt and innovate, as it always has Adam Williamson, Exclusive Networks He cites the adage that people buy from people, saying it is “as relevant today as it’s ever been”. In fact, he says: “You could argue it’s becoming even more important as we move into an age of agentic AI and increasingly automated engagement. The human touch is fast becoming the real value-add.” Tim Ward, CEO of Redflags, agrees. “The foundation of the channel has always been built on trust, understanding and shared success,” he states. “Relationships between vendors, partners and customers go far beyond transactions; they rely on deep collaboration, transparency, and a genuine investment in each other’s goals.” Jon Harris, head of wholesale at Wavenet, also believes that “human interaction will always have a place in the channel”. “Our industry is built on trust, accountability and the confidence that when something goes wrong, there’s a real person who understands the situation and can put it right. Automated marketplaces simply can’t replicate that,” he says. Greg Jones, senior vice-president of managed service provider success, EMEA and North America, at Kaseya, adds his voice to the chorus: “Technology will continue to evolve, and AI will absolutely reshape parts of our industry, but the human element of channel partnerships isn’t going anywhere. If anything, it will only become more important.” Phil Skelton, senior director of international business at eSentire, elaborates on this point. “Advancements in AI, automation and digital marketplaces are increasing, not diminishing, the importance of personal relationships across many technology sales and service sectors,” he says. “Technology and service procurement is shifting from simple transactions to strategic decisions. Organisations now focus on acquiring outcomes such as risk reduction, operational resilience, compliance and governance, and business transformation, rather than just products.” This view appears deeply entrenched. Jason Howells, vice-president of channels, international, at Barracuda, says that “as AI and automation become more prevalent, the human element will become ever more valuable”. He adds: “Faced with increasingly complex technology, customers and partners look to people they trust to help them interpret risk, make decisions and stand behind outcomes.” Alex Glass, head of global channel and alliances at Expel, provides an interesting perspective. “Go to any industry event this year and walk the floor,” he says. “Every stand will have the same AI messaging. Every vendor will claim they’ve ‘revolutionised’ detection. But the booths that are packed are the ones where someone knowledgeable is having a real conversation, with a real person, about a real problem.” He adds: “The partners delivering the most qualified pipeline aren’t the ones with the slickest co-marketing. They’re the ones who genuinely understand their customers’ environments and trust us to back them up with a service that delivers.” Richard Eglon, chief marketing officer at Nebula Global Services, points out that while AI has a role to play in streamlining processes, removing administrative tasks and helping partners move faster, “it doesn’t replace the need for context, judgement or empathy”. He adds: “Partners still need to understand their customers’ environments, navigate complexity and build confidence beyond the technology itself.” Eglon compares AI to using sat-nav, in that it can analyse data and optimise the route, but it doesn’t decide where you’re going or why. “That’s still human. The same applies to AI in the channel – it enhances the journey, but it doesn’t define it,” he says. Brian Davis, vice-president of sales, UK and Ireland, at Climb Channel Solutions, says AI and automation won’t change the channel’s status as “a relationship business” but believes that “what it does change is where people add the most value”. He adds: “The moments that really matter – what to back, what to avoid, how to position, how to win, and what to do when things go wrong – still come down to people who know each other and trust each other.” Ryan Davis, channel account manager at CultureAI, says: “Relationships aren’t going away, but what those relationships are built on is evolving fast. In an AI-driven world, customers don’t just need a reseller, they need an interpreter – someone who can translate risk, governance, compliance and productivity into practical decisions for their business.”

Balancing AI efficiency with human connection Christie Lambert, vice-president of global partner success at Inforcer, says that while AI and automation can improve efficiency, they can’t replace the human qualities of empathy, judgement or context. “People say not to sweat the small stuff, but the best partnerships are built through the small, meaningful moments: proactive check-ins, a quick video message, or anticipating problems before they arise. That’s where loyalty is built,” she says. While everyone seems to agree that the human relationship will never disappear, are there ways in which partners can ensure the human element retains its value? The human touch matters most when it adds insight or reassurance that technology alone can’t provide. Consistency matters. Relationships are built through the repetition of small, thoughtful interactions over time, and not just during renewals or when issues arise Christie Lambert, Inforcer According to Lambert, partners need to be proactive, not reactive. “The human touch matters most when it adds insight or reassurance that technology alone can’t provide,” she says. “Consistency matters. Relationships are built through the repetition of small, thoughtful interactions over time, and not just during renewals or when issues arise. Reliability, responsiveness, assurance, empathy and tangibles reinforce the relationship and show that partners are valued. The significance of these actions cannot be underestimated when ensuring human value.” Martin Hester, head of EMEA partner sales at Black Duck, argues that partners need to understand that automation reduces cost and friction. “Being human middleware alone does not add value,” he says. “They should focus on embracing automation to handle the mechanics and focus the human element on interpretation, prioritisation, reassurance and strategic alignment.” Alex Walsh, regional vice-president for channels, EMEA North, at Keepit, stresses that to ensure the human element stays valuable, you have to invest in it. “That means developing people who can listen properly, challenge constructively, and add real insight, not just relay information,” he says. “The partners who will win are the ones who use technology to be faster and smarter, but still show up as trusted advisers. That’s not something AI is replacing anytime soon, it’s something it’s making more important.” Lewis Dick, alliances director at Infinigate UK and Ireland, accepts that measuring the clear value of the human element is not an easy task. “Quantifying humanity is not trivial, but remove it, and it will be missed,” he says. “Without the human element understanding customer nuances and wider perspective, suggesting strategies to suit would not be an easy task.” According to Ben Simpson, cyber security specialist, strategy and growth, at Conscia UK, it’s about being there for the client: “Helping them build internal business cases, translating ever-increasing digital complexity into clear business outcomes, traversing and navigating a client’s internal hierarchy and politics, and being there when challenges arise. Judgement and loyalty can’t be replicated by an AI agent.” He adds: “With a continued and evolving buyer journey, human interactions are more important than ever as they are potentially happening less frequently.” Barracuda’s Howells argues that in a market where platforms and solutions increasingly sound similar, relationships become a true differentiator. “Customers remember who listened, who showed up when things were difficult, and who helped them navigate uncertainty,” he says. “The most successful partners are those who combine efficient, automated operations with strong, relationship‑led engagement. That balance allows them to scale without losing the personal connection that underpins long-term success.” Guy McWilliam, vice-president of global channels at Flexera, makes a similar point. “As more routine activity becomes automated, customers are looking for clarity and direction. Understanding AI as an accelerator of value is integral to this. Partners that can simplify complexity and give confident, practical guidance will continue to stand out. In many ways, automation sharpens the role of the human element rather than diminishing it.” Hollie Coles, group head of partnerships at UBDS Group, offers a slightly different perspective. “The real question for partners,” she says, “isn’t, ‘Will the human element survive?’ In my view, it is, ‘How do we elevate it?’” For Coles, that means designing experiences, whether virtual or in-person, that actively encourage participation. “A call doesn’t have to feel like a broadcast. A relationship doesn’t have to feel like a workflow,” she says.