What digital sovereignty means for the IT channel

France’s recent decision to move parts of its public sector estate from Windows to Linux is another clear sign that digital sovereignty in Europe is starting to move beyond policy and into practical delivery.

The direction from the French government is clear enough. There is a growing desire to reduce reliance on non-European providers and take more direct control over systems and data. What makes the move stand out is the scope. This is not limited to operating systems, but stretches across collaboration tools, infrastructure and the wider data estate.

For the channel, it raises a fairly obvious question. If that thinking starts to filter into the commercial sector, what does it mean on the ground?

The commercial question for the channel

Many partners have built their business around long-standing relationships with Microsoft, often developing deep specialisms in its platforms and generating consistent revenue from licensing, support and managed services tied to that ecosystem.

A shift, even a gradual one, raises the possibility of a whole host of ramifications. If customers begin to explore alternatives more seriously, what does that mean for those established revenue streams? And how easily can those existing skills translate into a different operating environment?

In reality, most organisations are unlikely to move away from Microsoft entirely. But even a partial shift towards Linux or other open-source platforms starts to change the balance, introducing new expectations around flexibility and a broader set of skills that goes beyond any single vendor.

And of course, in practice, that shift is likely to make environments far more complex, and that is where the real challenge starts to emerge.

No clean breaks

For most organisations, the migration from one operating system to another would not be a clean break. Even at government level, these changes will be phased, with some existing Windows systems continuing to run alongside new platforms, for a prolonged period in some cases.

That has a knock-on effect. Instead of simplifying estates, organisations are adding to them. Multiple platforms existing side by side, often supported in different ways and with varying levels of visibility and control. While that is manageable, it does make day-to-day operations more demanding for already stretched teams.

The skills gap

This is where the conversation for businesses becomes practical, as opposed to political. The question is not just whether to adopt Linux or open-source platforms, but whether teams have the capacity to support them properly, or to turn to the expertise of specialist Linux sysadmins.

While Linux itself is well established, running it in environments that support business-critical systems requires experience. It is also not just about the operating system, but the monitoring and day-to-day maintenance that is required to keep operations running smoothly. For many organisations, that includes complex estates that need to perform reliably regardless of the underlying platform.

That is where the skills challenge starts to show. Infrastructure teams increasingly expected to work across both Windows and Linux environments, while maintaining performance, availability and responsiveness. That depth of cross-platform expertise is not easy to build or retain internally, particularly as estates become more fragmented.

This does not prevent organisations from exploring alternative platforms, but it does shape how quickly they can move and how much they can realistically support. In many cases, platform decisions are influenced as much by operational capacity as they are by strategic intent.

Platform choice is only half the story

Even then, the operating system itself is not the only concern, but also the business‑critical applications and databases that sit on top of it.

Performance, security or resilience and recoverability issues affecting a server’s operating system can have significant consequences for an organisation.

Most businesses already have applications and data spread across multiple environments – some already across both Windows and Linux – and increasingly across on‑premises and cloud infrastructure. Introducing additional platforms rarely replaces this complexity; instead, it adds to it.

At this stage, the most important consideration for the C‑suite is operational consistency. Systems need to perform as expected, remain available and be properly managed day to day. When that consistency slips, the impact is felt quickly, regardless of platform.

This is where the conversation in the IT channel starts to shift. Platform choice still matters, but customers are equally focused on how those environments are managed and maintained over time. They are dealing with a broader mix of technologies, alongside the practical challenge of ensuring they have the right level of expertise internally.

Choosing Linux, or any alternative, is one step. Ensuring the wider estate continues to run reliably is another.

Keeping control

The push towards digital sovereignty is unlikely to slow in the current economic and political climate. But ultimately, success will depend less on the platforms organisations choose and more on whether they can maintain control as complexity increases. In particular, that means having the specialist expertise in place to manage and support the platforms and data environments those systems rely on.