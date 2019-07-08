How to block DDoS attacks using automation

Distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks can be catastrophic, but the right knowledge and tactics can drastically improve your chances of successfully mitigating attacks. There are five ways, listed below, that automation can significantly improve response times during a DDoS attack, while assessing the means to block such attacks.

Response time is critical for every enterprise because, in our hyper-connected world, DDoS attacks cause downtime, and downtime means money lost. The longer your systems are down, the more your profits will sink.

Let’s take a closer look at all the ways that automation can put time on your side during a DDoS attack. But first, let’s clarify just how much time an automated defence system can save.

Automated vs manual response time Sure, automated DDoS defence is faster than manual DDoS defence, but by how much? Andy Shoemaker, founder and CEO of NimbusDDoS, recently conducted a study to find out. The results spoke volumes: automated DDoS defence improves attack response time five-fold. The average response time using automated defence was just six minutes, compared with 35 minutes using manual processes – a 29-minute difference. In some cases, the automated defence was even able to eliminate response time completely. An automated defence system cuts down on response time in five major ways. Such systems can: Instantly detect incoming attacks: Using the data it has collected during peace time, an automated DDoS defence system can instantly identify suspicious traffic that could easily be missed by human observers.

Using the data it has collected during peace time, an automated DDoS defence system can instantly identify suspicious traffic that could easily be missed by human observers. Redirect traffic accordingly: In a reactive deployment, once an attack has been detected, an automated DDoS defence system can redirect the malicious traffic to a shared mitigation scrubbing centre – no more manual Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) routing announcements of suspicious traffic.

In a reactive deployment, once an attack has been detected, an automated DDoS defence system can redirect the malicious traffic to a shared mitigation scrubbing centre – no more manual Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) routing announcements of suspicious traffic. Apply escalation mitigation strategies: During the attack’s onslaught of traffic, an automated DDoS defence system will take action based on your defined policies in an adaptive fashion while minimising collateral damage to legitimate traffic.

During the attack’s onslaught of traffic, an automated DDoS defence system will take action based on your defined policies in an adaptive fashion while minimising collateral damage to legitimate traffic. Identify patterns within attack traffic: By carefully inspecting vast amounts of attack traffic in a short period of time, an automated DDoS defence system can extract patterns in real time to block zero-day botnet attacks.

By carefully inspecting vast amounts of attack traffic in a short period of time, an automated DDoS defence system can extract patterns in real time to block zero-day botnet attacks. Apply current DDoS threat intelligence: An automated DDoS defence system can access real-time, research-driven IP blocklists and DDoS weapon databases and apply that intelligence to all network traffic destined for the protected zone. An intelligent automated DDoS defence system doesn’t stop working after an attack, either. Once the attack has been successfully mitigated, it will generate detailed reports that you and your stakeholders can use for forensic analysis and for communicating with other stakeholders. Although DDoS attackers will never stop innovating and adapting, neither will automated and intelligent DDoS protection systems. By using an automated system to rapidly identify and mitigate threats with the help of up-to-date threat intelligence, enterprises can defend themselves from DDoS attacks as quickly as bad actors can launch them.