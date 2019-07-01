Apstra stops the cyber criminals from loitering with intent

We really do take our networks for granted. They are powerful and intelligent, but nobody ever asks how they actually feel.

Some empathy is called for. You should never criticise a router until you’ve walked the last mile in its shoes.

To get some idea of the experience of being bombarded with information until your memory is full and packets are spilling out, you only have to read the security reports about the internet of things (IoT).

One from Irdeto says that in a survey, only 7% of 700 global enterprise decision-makers said they feel they have everything they need to be secure. Meanwhile, 80% of device makers say products can’t withstand a cyber attack. By coincidence, exactly the same proportion have been breached in the last 21 months. They should call that the 80:80 rule.

There is no time to process that because here is another bombardment of stats from Symantec’s Internet security threat reports of 2019. Routers contain 75% of all infections, but connected cameras are coming up fast in the Turncoat Stakes, reporting five times the number of hacks they got last year. Sensors are just as vulnerable. When they aren’t taking temperatures, monitoring printers or spying on the population, they will be holding the gateway to the smart city open so that the barbarians can pour in.

The problem with IoT gadgets is that all of them have a default setting of “disaster”. Vendors very kindly publicise their vulnerabilities and there are online databases that publish all the factory settings and passwords. With the help of Shado, the specialist search engine for security, criminals and state hackers are provided with all the weapons they need for an armed robbery.

Keiron Shepherd, senior systems engineer for security vendor F5 Networks, says the IoT players needs to get together to change this. Until some sort of concerted action comes from vendors and bodies, the task of raising awareness and jolting people out of their complacency falls on F5 and its distributors and installation partners, he says.

Perhaps they should try to emulate the approach taken by a different branch of service provision, proposed by Apstra.