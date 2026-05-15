ANS adds AI to Academy offering

ANS is adding more artificial intelligence (AI) education to its apprenticeship programme, as the firm continues to take steps to ensure it is preparing the next generation for channel careers.

The channel player, which has been running its Academy and working with apprentices for more than 13 years, has been approved by the Department for Education (DfE) as a provider of the Level 5 AI Leadership Apprenticeship Unit.

An apprenticeship unit is shorter and offers more flexibility than traditional courses, and should appeal to those in leadership positions looking to bolster their existing skills with greater knowledge of AI. The course covers innovation management, governance and responsible implementation.

At the same time, the Academy is also introducing the Level 4 AI & Automation Practitioner apprenticeship standard, which will ensure students gain the skills needed to support the design and deployment of AI systems.

Toria Walters, chief people officer at ANS, said the firm was keen to expand its educational offerings and ensure it was covering a wide range of skills.

“As AI moves from experimentation into everyday business operations, organisations need people with the skills to adopt it strategically and responsibly at scale,” she said. “Expanding our Academy offering with these programmes is an important part of how we support that transition.

“They have been designed to make AI skills development far more accessible and practical for organisations at every stage of their AI journey,” said Walters. “Together, they provide a flexible pathway for organisations looking to build confidence and capability around AI quickly and responsibly.”