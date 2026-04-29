Rebrand ushers in O2 Business

The next stage in the O2 Daisy story has begun with the operation being rebranded to O2 Business and a remit to reduce the complexity for users.

The move comes after Virgin Media’s O2 Business operation was merged with Daisy Group in August last year, and the firm has a clear target to tackle the “complexity trap” significant numbers of customers appear to be caught in.

UK businesses are struggling to make the right technology choices and that is undermining confidence in long-term growth, according to research carried out for the firm.

The research indicated that small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) were less confident around technology than their larger peers, and within that broad community, the small office/home office business owners expressed some of the lowest levels of optimism around their long-term growth.

The research also highlighted the importance of strategic partnerships, with O2 Business committing to the mission of simplifying operations for users.

Despite the challenges of complexity, there is a clear desire by IT leaders to use technology to bolster productivity and cut costs, as well as identify growth areas.

Jo Bertram, CEO of O2 Business, said there was a clear opportunity for the rebranded operation to offer services across the UK and build on its existing base of customers. “Most businesses don’t feel short of technology – they feel weighed down by it,” she said. “Too many systems, too many suppliers and too much time spent trying to make everything work together.

“At O2 Business, we think it should be simpler than that,” said Bertram. “We’re breathing simplicity into the way business works by bringing connectivity and communications together in one joined-up experience that just makes sense. When technology is easier to deal with, businesses get back time, focus and confidence – and that’s when real growth happens.”