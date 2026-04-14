Infosec 2026: The Channel Zone returns

As an integral part of the security ecosystem, the channel was given a dedicated zone at last year’s InfoSecurity Europe show, in recognition of the value that distributors, managed service providers (MSPs), managed security service providers (MSSPs) and resellers provide.

The success of the initiative, which included dedicated sessions covering channel-specific issues, means the organisers of the show are keeping the Channel Zone as a fixture of the June event.

Bradley Maule-ffinch, Infosecurity Europe event director, shared the reasons for the return of the Channel Zone and the plans for this year’s offering at InfoSec, which runs from 2-4 June at Excel London.

Why did you decide to establish the Channel Zone? Rising regulatory pressures, persistent skills shortages and the expanding attack surface mean the channel is now fundamental to today’s cyber security strategies. The channel is relied upon for strong, stable partnerships, capable of scaling reach, delivering services and supporting organisations throughout the lifecycle. Recognising that the channel community needs dedicated environments, where vendors, MSPs, MSSPs and resellers can engage commercially, share insight and align around the technologies and services that organisations increasingly depend on, the Channel Zone was designed to strengthen cyber security strategies and encourage these partnerships.

Its return must mean last year was a success. How did it go in 2025? The Channel Zone attracted over 3,000 channel-focused visitors in its inaugural year, demonstrating strong demand for a dedicated space of this kind. It provided a platform to recognise and elevate the role of the channel within the cyber security ecosystem. Across the three days, the zone facilitated a high volume of engagement, from structured discussions on the keynote stage to more informal, commercially focused conversations between partners, vendors and peers. The environment successfully reflected the collaborative nature of the channel, creating opportunities for both new business development and relationship building.

What are the plans for this year? The Channel Zone at Infosecurity Europe 2026 has been revamped and expanded specifically for the partner community. Access to the zone will be exclusive to resellers, integrators, MSSPs, distributors, channel suppliers and vendors, establishing a dedicated arena for meaningful engagement. The space will feature its own networking bar and seating area, dedicated exhibitor stands and a Channel Zone Keynote Theatre. The Channel Zone at Infosecurity Europe 2026 has been revamped and expanded specifically for the partner community. Access to the zone will be exclusive to resellers, integrators, MSSPs, distributors, channel suppliers and vendors, establishing a dedicated arena for meaningful engagement Bradley Maule-ffinch, Infosecurity Europe The Channel Zone Keynote Programme will explore buying trends, emerging threats and technologies, new channel initiatives and practical expertise for navigating a market increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence] and cloud-first strategies. The programme will provide insight into how vendors and partners can align go-to-market models, develop differentiated offerings and build more resilient commercial relationships. The Channel Zone also represents a significant opportunity for cyber security vendors, MSSPs and service providers looking to expand their partner footprint. With managed services adoption projected to rise sharply over the next two years, the zone provides a timely platform to launch or scale channel programmes, identify new distribution relationships and position solutions within an expanding services-led market.