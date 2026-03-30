Aspire back in M&A mode with NVT Group move

Aspire Technology Solutions has sealed the acquisition of managed services provider (MSP) NVT Group as it continues to bolster its reach and capabilities.

The addition of North Lanarkshire-based NVT is the third merger and acquisition (M&A) move the firm has made in the past two years as it builds a solid base in Scotland to service UK customers.

The move also supports the firm’s stated ambition, which it shared last August, to break through the £100m revenue barrier by 2030.

NVT Group works with more than 90 organisations and currently employs 49 staff, providing a range of IT services to users having established a strong reputation across Scotland.

Chris Fraser, CEO and founder of Aspire, said NVT Group has built a strong business and comes with an established customer base and expert staff.

“Our priority is to provide immediate continuity for both the customers and the team, while also enhancing the service they receive through Aspire’s scale and capability. This acquisition strengthens our presence in Scotland, while maintaining the high level of service and support our customers’ expectations. Bringing the teams together in Glasgow will create a stronger platform for growth as we continue to invest in the region,” he said.

In response, Stephen Park Brown, executive chairman of NVT Group, said the tie-up would benefit both its staff and customers: “Joining Aspire marks an important step for the business, giving our customers and team confidence in the future. Aspire’s culture is strongly aligned with NVT, demonstrated by both organisations’ long-term customer relationships.”

All the firm’s staff are coming under Aspire, working out of the firm’s Glasgow hub with their services integrated into the broader offering.

Brown welcomed the continuation of the existing management team: “Group operations director Dougie Weir and group managing director Hamish Fraser will continue to play a key role in the business, maintaining strong relationships with customers and colleagues. This creates a strong platform for further technical development of our people and a broader solution portfolio for our customers.”

Aspire picked up the MSP business from CloudCoCo in October 2024 to bolster its position in Leeds and the Yorkshire area. The firm also cut the ribbon on a Glasgow office, building on the progress the business has made in the city since its acquisition of Cloud Cover IT in December 2023.

Speaking last August, Farmer outlined the ambition to ramp up the firm’s revenues and to grow both organically and through M&A: “Our strategy continues to focus on delivering measurable value for our customers.

“From staying at the forefront of service innovation to expanding our regional presence, every decision this year has built on our strengths, making us even faster and more responsive and easier for customers to work with. We’re proud of the growth we’ve achieved, but even more so of the trust our customers continue to place in us.”

The firm delivered rises in revenue and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of more than 25% in its most recently shared numbers for the year to 28 February 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA rose by 33% to £8.8m, from £6.6m last year, and revenue rose by 28% to £50.9m, compared with last year’s £39.6m. The vast majority of that (83%) came from long-term service relationships.