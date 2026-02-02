Channel moves: Who’s gone where?

Another week when the channel has updated its contact books, with experience across distribution and resellers being rewarded in some of the moves highlighted below.

Nexer Enterprise Applications The Microsoft ERP and CRM specialist has identified Matt Birtwistle as its manufacturing industry lead, strengthening its ability to service customers in that vertical. “Manufacturers are under growing pressure to move faster, but many remain constrained by systems and processes that make transformation slow, expensive or high risk and lack the intel to boost forecasting and productivity,” said Birtwistle. “Nexer’s agility and outcome focus stood out to me – particularly its emphasis on helping manufacturers start where it matters most, build momentum quickly and realise tangible value from technology in a practical, phased way.”

Commvault The firm has rolled out the red carpet for Dale Smith who has joined as senior director of channel sales for North Europe. In this role, Smith will be responsible for leading the channel strategy, ecosystem growth and expansion of Commvault’s partner presence in a key region within EMEA, which includes the UK, Ireland, Benelux and Nordic territories. His CV includes time at Juniper Networks, Exclusive Networks and Arrow ECS. “Commvault is leading the charge in cyber resilience, working hand-in-hand with partners to keep customers in a state of continuous business,” said Smith. “The company’s vision for unified resilience is unlike anything in the market and I’m excited to expand our ecosystem to bring this vision to life in our region.”

Snowflake The data cloud specialist has hired Dayne Turbitt as senior vice-president for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). He will lead Snowflake’s EMEA go-to-market operations. “We’re excited to have Dayne join us to lead our EMEA business to continued success,” said Mike Gannon, chief revenue officer at Snowflake. “Dayne’s reputation for operational excellence and customer-first thinking will play a pivotal role as we look to capitalise on our strong momentum and sustained customer growth within EMEA. “Under Dayne’s leadership, I am confident we will further strengthen our foothold within the region by helping our customers transform AI from a niche, expert-only function to a core business competency, as well as forging stronger relationships with our extensive partner ecosystem.”

Panasonic Toughbook The vendor has welcomed Alex Gaffney as its EU technology alliances manager to drive relationships with key technology partners in Panasonic’s broad ecosystem. He has previously worked at Westcoast and Zebra Technologies and so has a solid channel understanding. “Alex brings hands-on experience from across the entire mobility ecosystem, from distribution and vendor engagement to partner enablement. This is exactly what our alliances programme needs right now,” said Chris Turner, head of go-to-market for Europe at Panasonic Toughbook. “As customers tackle increasingly complex, multi-vendor roll outs, Alex’s focus on deepening our technology relationships will help us integrate faster, reduce deployment risk, and deliver differentiated, end-to-end outcomes for customers across Europe.”

Acumen Cyber The security player has appointed Derek Whigham as non-executive director and strategic adviser. He comes with a CV that stretches over almost three decades, including time at Lloyds Banking Group. In his role as non-executive director and strategic adviser, Derek will support Acumen’s strategic growth, product direction and expansion. Mark Robertson, CEO and co-founder of Acumen Cyber, said: “Derek’s experience across large scale cyber defence, financial services and emerging technologies brings an important perspective to Acumen at a pivotal stage in our growth. His understanding of how modern threats operate, combined with his leadership in areas such as threat informed defence, quantum and AI, will strengthen how we grow our services and support customers operating in high-risk, complex environments.”

Pluralsight The skills development specialist has named Michael Ross as chief product officer, with a brief to drive innovation across the Pluralsight platform. “As Pluralsight enters its next phase of growth, strong product leadership is critical to turning our customers’ feedback into valuable product enhancements that help them achieve strategic learning objectives,” said Erin Gajdalo, CEO of Pluralsight. “Michael’s track record of leading world-class product organisations and navigating complex change makes him the right leader for this moment. His perspective and leadership will play a key role as we continue to evolve our service and deliver greater value for our customers.”