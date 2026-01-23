Channel catch-up: News in brief

This week involved vendors announcing channel partner programme enhancements, distribution firms extending relationships, and others mining the fruits offered by agentic artificial intelligence (AI).

Presidio The technology services provider has completed its acquisition of Ergo, the Ireland-based Microsoft Azure specialist. The deal is a part of Presidio’s European growth strategy. “This is an important step in building on our strong foundation and bringing together two exceptional teams as we create one of the most innovative and comprehensive technology services companies in the region, while thoughtfully integrating our capabilities to better serve clients at scale,” said Bob Cagnazzi, CEO of Presidio. “With this combination, we are establishing a scalable platform for growth and expansion across Europe, significantly enhancing our ability to support clients with deep expertise and innovation.”

Kiteworks The security player has unveiled its Channel First Training and Certification Programme, which will provide enablement to MSSPs, MSPs and GSIs looking to increase their knowledge of private data exchange. “Organisations are spending billions to solve data security and compliance challenges, and they need trusted advisers who understand both the technology and the regulatory landscape,” said David Byrnes, vice-president of global channels at Kiteworks. “Our Channel First Training and Certification Programme equips partners to capture these opportunities across our unified platform – covering high-demand areas like CMMC 2.0 compliance and AI data security. “Partners also gain access to Natalie Stevenson, our AI-powered sales assistant that helps identify and close deals faster. With training completed and LinkedIn-ready credentials, partners can become certified quickly and start generating significant recurring revenue.”

Extreme Networks The vendor has enhanced its channel programme with a view to speeding up processes to make life easier for those working with the networking player. Extreme Partner First has been designed to be consistent, provide a unified global deal framework and have transparent deal registration. Joe Spencer, senior vice-president of global channels and strategic initiatives at Extreme Networks, said: “Extreme’s partners are central to how we win in the market. As partners face accelerating technology shifts and rising customer expectations, partner programmes must remove friction, not add to it. “With Extreme Partner First, we’re redefining the partner experience with a unified global deal model, radically simplified deal registration and AI-powered automation across the lifecycle. “Partners get clarity, speed, and protection so they can operate more efficiently, invest with confidence, and deliver greater value to their customers while building long-term, profitable growth with Extreme.”

ServiceNow Partner programme enhancements were also the theme at the AI specialist, with ServiceNow introducing a reimagined build programme that enables ISVs to reach a wider audience through the firm’s marketplace for partner-built AI agents. More than 1,000 partners are transitioning to the revamped programme. “ServiceNow is building a vibrant partner ecosystem for the AI-native future,” said Michael Park, senior vice-president of global partnerships and channels at ServiceNow. “By simplifying how partners build on the ServiceNow AI platform and expanding our commitment to partner co-innovation, we’re making it easier than ever for partners to create differentiated AI-powered solutions. Together, we’re accelerating customer outcomes and unlocking the next chapter of AI value for enterprises around the world.”

Climb Channel Solutions UK The distributor has extended its existing relationship with security player Delinina to cover Europe, with an initial focus on the UK, Ireland and DACH regions. “After years of proven success with Delinea in North America, expanding our partnership into Europe is the natural next step and a strategically important one,” said Gerard Brophy, CRO of Climb. “Identity-driven threats are accelerating as organisations embrace AI. Our partners need modern, AI-augmented security technologies that give their customers confidence and resilience. Delinea’s platform does exactly that. We are committed to expanding our cyber security portfolio in Europe, and Delinea is a cornerstone of that investment.”

Synechron The digital transformation consulting firm has cut the ribbon on Synechron Agentic, a portfolio of production-ready AI agents that should help users with various workflow tasks. The demand for AI agents has surged, and the first release of agentic accelerators will be targeting customers in banking, financial services, wealth management, payments and insurance. “Our clients want AI that works inside their business, not next to it,” said Faisal Husain, co-founder and CEO at Synechron. “Synechron Agentic applies AI to mission-critical workflows with the controls enterprises expect, so leaders gain speed and confidence without adding risk.”