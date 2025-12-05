Exclusive Networks UK boss looking for growth

It has been a couple of months since Adam Williamson stepped into the UK country manager role at Exclusive Networks with ambitions to tap into the opportunities that continue to exist in the market.

Williamson was given the opportunity to lead the country after the distie promoted Rob Tomlin to handle the Northern European region. He is no stranger to the business, having worked in various roles over a 16-year career with Exclusive, and for the best part of the past decade was UK sales director at the channel player.

It is an interspersing time to take the helm, with the market dynamics and customer expectations changing as a result of artificial intelligence (AI) and increased security threats.

“Go back in recent history, people told me distribution was going to die, and don’t get me wrong, hardware requirements are reducing, for obvious reasons, but the value that distribution can add and the scale that we can then drive the acceleration for vendors to get their technology into the hands of those end customers, that value is still needed,” he said.

Williamson added that the challenge was to keep partners updated on the market and in a position to take the latest vendor offerings to market, “helping our partners to navigate through that, helping them stay current on the latest and greatest from the portfolio, but ultimately then being that technical backup to them”.

The foundations of the business in the UK are strong, but he’s keen to make his own mark on the organisation and take the channel player forward.

“We’ve got to be very true to ourselves on where we improve and what our next steps are,” said Williamson. “How we deploy better tooling, etc. When you go for a role like this, it’s because you think that you can do something.”