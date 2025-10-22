Softcat delivers again in FY ’25

Softcat has become synonymous with delivering decent numbers, and it has now reached the milestone of 20 years of consecutive growth with its latest preliminary full-year numbers.

The channel player saw gross invoiced income climb by 26.8% to come in at £3,617m. Gross profit was up by 18.3%, and underlying operating profit growth improved by 16.9% for the 12 months ended 31 July.

The business benefitted from a strong second half, supported by a number of larger projects and very large low-margin deals.

However, the fiscal year will be remembered for the move by Softcat to seal its first acquisition, bringing data and artificial intelligence (AI) specialist Oakland into the fold.

Softcat surveys its customer base, and security topped the list of concerns, along with the need to adapt to changing regulations. There is a demand for increased automation, and users were at various stages of a journey to get on top of their data to unlock the benefits of AI. It was against that backdrop that the move for Oakland was made.

In comments accompanying the results, the firm indicted that the Oakland process had enabled it to build up its “M&A muscle”, and talked of “future strategic acquisitions”.

Some of that activity could well be overseas, as the business continues to build a network of offices across Europe, Asia-Pacific and the US.

The channel player has also continued investment in its ability to tap into growth areas, with increased support for data and digital projects. The firm is introducing fresh sales and HR systems.