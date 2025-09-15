Channel moves: Who’s gone where?

A collection of senior appointments have been announced in the past working week, with many of the hires and promotions being made having a direct impact on channel partners.

Zen Internet The telecoms and internet specialist has appointed Jon Nowell as managing director of its business division, which involves overseeing sales, engineering, architecture and business development functions within the division. Nowell said: “Zen has something special. A clear sense of purpose, a customer-first culture and some of the best tech talent in the UK. From small businesses needing simple, high-quality broadband, to large organisations tackling cloud migration and network transformation, we’ve got the right people, partnerships and platforms to support them. “I’m looking forward to taking Zen’s business proposition and enabling more organisations to unlock productivity and cost savings with alt-net fibre, ethernet and cloud solutions.”

Confluent The data streaming specialist has welcomed Stephen Deasy as its chief technology officer. His job will involve working with the engineering team to make sure the firm accelerates its adoption of innovation, including agentic AI, hyper-personalised customer experiences, and automated operations. “Stephen brings a wealth of experience scaling engineering teams and building platforms that power the world’s most demanding systems,” said Jay Kreps, co-founder and CEO at Confluent. “With his leadership, we’ll move even faster to help customers turn data streams into a foundation for AI, smarter decisions and entirely new classes of real-time applications.”

Schneider Electric The power specialist has appointed Vanessa Miler-Fels as senior vice-president of global supply chain (GSC) safety, environment, real estate and sustainability, effective from the start of next month. She succeeds Piao Jin, who will transition to her new role as senior vice-president of GSC East Asia industrial cluster at Schneider. Miler-Fels currently serves as global environment vice-president in the group’s sustainability organisation, and welcomed the opportunity to take on a fresh challenge: “Sustainability and safety are not just operational imperatives – they are strategic levers for impact and powerful engines of innovation. I look forward to working with our global teams to accelerate environmental and social progress across the full value chain.”

Kaseya The MSP platform specialist has made a double hire, bringing Anthony Anzevino on board as chief revenue officer and Pratik Wadher as chief technology officer. Anzevino previously led large sales organisations at Commvault, Veeam and AWS. Wadher has more than 25 years of experience in enterprise software, platforms and financial technology, with prior senior executive roles at Intuit, Applatix and Data Domain. “We are at a pivotal moment in our industry,” said Rania Succar, CEO of Kaseya. “Small and midsize businesses are modernizing their technology stacks at a once-in-a-generation pace, and MSPs are their critical partners. “Kaseya has the opportunity to be at the centre of this transformation – harnessing AI to automate, strengthen security, protect data and simplify IT for our customers. Anthony and Pratik bring the leadership, experience and vision to help us capture this extraordinary opportunity.”