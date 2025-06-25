Channel still key to plugging security expertise gaps

The revelation from Sophos that almost half of UK firms lack the expertise to deal with a cyber attack should confirm the need for the channel to step in and cover those gaps.

The security vendor shared the findings of its State of ransomware 2025 report, with the headlines being generated by the 42% of UK business that lack the ability to fend off attacks and the 54% that admitted they are paying ransoms as a result of being targeted.

Many ransomware attacks were a result of unknown security gaps attackers discover and exploit before businesses can block them off.

Sophos found that although the rate of paying ransoms was at the highest level for six years, many firms did not reward the criminals with the full amount they were asking for. The median ransom demand dropped by a third between 2024 and 2025, and the payments also decreased by 50%, which indicated more firms were being successful in fending off threats.

The average cost for UK organisations to recover from a ransomware attack was calculated to be $2.58m, which was an increase from the $2.07m seen in 2024.

The channel has been warning customers against the evils of ransomware, and that message appears to have got through to an increasing number who recognise it’s just a reality of trading. “For many organisations, the chance of being compromised by ransomware actors is just a part of doing business in 2025,” said Chester Wisniewski, director and field chief information security officer at Sophos. “The good news is that, thanks to this increased awareness, many companies are arming themselves with resources to limit damage. This includes hiring incident responders who can not only lower ransom payments, but also speed up recovery and even stop attacks in progress.

“Of course, ransomware can still be ‘cured’ by tackling the root causes of attacks: exploited vulnerabilities, lack of visibility into the attack surface and too few resources,” he added. “We’re seeing more companies recognise they need help and moving to managed detection and response (MDR) services for defence. MDR, coupled with proactive security strategies such as multi-factor authentication and patching, can go a long way in preventing ransomware from the start.”