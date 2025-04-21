Unethical practices in telecoms channel called out

The government has been urged to increase legislation around telecoms suppliers to clamp down on unethical practices that hurt users and undermine the integrity of the wider channel.

Issues around pricing, with a lack of transparency that leads to hidden fees, are often accompanied by suppliers demanding users sign long contracts that are difficult to walk away from.

For Juliet Moran, founder and technical director of Telephone Systems .Cloud, the frustration has boiled over and led her to call for increased intervention in the industry to protect users.

She added that those using tricks like hidden pricing and lengthy contracts were giving the entire industry a bad name and undermining customer confidence.

“Unethical pricing policies and dodgy business practices give the whole sector a bad name,” said Moran. “Our company, Telephone Systems .Cloud, is committed to ethical pricing, but many in the telecoms sector still operate rogue pricing policies.”

She said the answer was for the government to set out legislation that would curb excesses and eradicate unethical practices.

“We believe the time has come for new legislation around contracts and hidden terms,” said Moran. “Customers need to be confident they are getting a fair deal and aren’t going to be hit in the wallet by unexpected fees. Lengthy contracts with hidden terms that make it extremely hard to exit should be abolished, as should deals which entice new customers with offers such as free phones, only to discover you have to pay 20 times as much later for the phones if you ever want to leave, making exiting the contract impossible.”