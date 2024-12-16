Ransomware threat shows no sign of slowing down

Ransomware will continue to be one of the main threats the channel is helping customers protect against.

Despite being around for years, the criminal use of the tactic remains widespread, targeting customers of all sizes.

As a result, the channel is being advised to keep on top of their anti-ransomware skills and solution offerings.

“Ransomware will remain the number one cyber threat in 2025,” said Andrew Eva, global chief information officer at Assured Data Protection. “This is likely to see the continuation of a trend that has become well established this year, with organisations increasingly focusing on disaster recovery and backup, and becoming more concerned with DR capabilities and understanding the importance of third-party recovery sites, or ‘clean rooms’.”

He added that the channel was under pressure itself to demonstrate it could protect data against ransomware threats.

“Organisations are also increasingly expressing concerns around the safety of their data when sharing it with third parties,” said Eva. “Beyond data compliance concerns, they want to know how those third parties use AI themselves and where their customer data resides, seeking assurances that it won’t be fed into AI models.

“MSPs providing backup and disaster recovery services will need to be able to provide watertight assurances concerning customer data and their own AI usage,” he added.