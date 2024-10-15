Bytes H1 numbers show benefits of software and services strategy

Bytes Technology Group has reported a solid set of numbers for its first half, managing to take a greater share of wallet despite a tough economic climate.

The channel player reported a 13.7% increase in invoiced income to £1,230.2m for the six months ended 31 August. Profit rose by 9% to £82.1m, with operating profit climbing by 16.3% to £35.6m.

Software sales were attributed as helping the income improve, but the business also benefitted from increasing its share of wallet with existing customers and expanding its client base.

Revenue dropped by 2.9% to £105.5m from £108.7m in the same period last year, which was largely because of sizeable declines in hardware, down by 48.1% year-on-year.

Sam Mudd, CEO of Bytes Technology Group, said it continued to benefit from demand for its range of software, solutions and services.

“Despite the challenging economic climate and political uncertainty over the past six months, we have increased our share of wallet amongst our existing customers as they continued to invest in their IT needs,” she said. “We have also expanded our client base in both the public and corporate sectors.

“The Group has again made strategic investments in personnel, internal systems and new vendor accreditations to drive future growth, and support our customers in navigating the complexities of agile, yet secure, IT environments,” said Mudd. “Our strong relationships with Microsoft and other top-tier vendors allow us to seize exciting opportunities in cloud adoption, workload migrations, storage, security and virtualisation technologies.”