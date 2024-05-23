Public sector sales bolster Bytes fiscal year numbers

Bytes Technology Group has shared decent preliminary numbers for its latest fiscal year, providing its freshly appointed CEO an opportunity to talk up the progress made buy the channel player.

Sam Mudd was appointed CEO earlier this month, after a stint as interim. In her first comments accompanying fiscal year results, she was able to highlight double-digit increases in gross invoiced income, revenues and adjusted operating profit.

Gross invoiced income came in at £1,823m, a 26.7% increase year-on-year; revenues improved by 12.3% to £207m; and adjusted operating profit was also up by 12.2% to £63.3m for the year ended 29 February.

Contracts with the public sector, notably with the NHS and HMRC, helped drive growth, and Bytes managed to drive revenues through existing customers and renew business during the year.

The firm also increased its headcount by 13.7% during the period to make sure it was in a position to meet customer demand, and cut the ribbon on a fresh London office last march.

“I am very pleased to report another set of positive results for BTG, with a 12.2% increase in adjusted operating profit, driven by contributions from all areas of our business,” said Mudd. “Despite the challenging economic climate over the past year, our customers have continued to invest in their IT needs.”

She added that gross invoiced income and gross profits had both risen, “as we have expanded our client base in both the public and corporate sectors and increased our share of wallet among existing customers”.