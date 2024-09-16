EasyDMARC planning to invest in channel

Email security player EasyDMARC has outlined plans to invest in its channel community after sealing a multimillion-pound funding round.

After raising $20m in a Series A funding round last week, the firm has made it clear some of that money will be used to develop its indirect business.

The adoption of domain-based message authentication reporting and conformance (DMARC) has continued to rise as customers acknowledge the importance of ensuring emails are getting through to their intended recipients.

EasyDMARC CEO and co-founder Gerasim Hovhannisyan said it recognised the value in growing a channel business and had earmarked some of the funds for that purpose.

“EasyDMARC is committed to enhancing our channel programmes, empowering MSPs [managed service providers] to drive DMARC adoption among their customers, and expanding our global channel presence. We will allocate a significant portion of our Series A funding to expanding our channel development teams and enhancing our product offerings,” he said.

“This includes developing more integrations with popular platforms, improving partner relationship management systems and introducing marketing development funds to support MSP marketing efforts.”

The vendor is also looking to improve life for those already working with the firm by putting money into system enhancements.

“Our partners currently have access to dedicated customer growth and marketing growth specialists at EasyDMARC, and access to our joint marketing programme. With the funding, we will streamline processes and provide additional resources to help partners effectively promote and deploy our solutions across the US, Europe, the UK and APAC regions where we currently operate,” said Hovhannisyan.

When it comes to the UK specifically, the plan is to work with MSPs, so the firm is starting to attend events to get itself in front of partners.

“Our goal is to ensure that DMARC is not only well-known but also easily accessible for UK businesses. By providing comprehensive tools, support and resources, we’re equipping MSPs with the tools they need to effectively promote and implement DMARC solutions with EasyDMARC,” he said.

“We will measure our success by our ability to drive higher DMARC adoption rates and achieve substantial monthly recurring revenue growth for our partners. By partnering with us, MSPs can provide their customers with enhanced email security, reduced risk and cost savings,” he added.

With the funding secured, the focus for now is on expanding the channel base, promoting the firm and making it attractive for partners to sign up.

“We also aim to deepen our presence in key markets like the UK, the US, Europe and APAC by onboarding new partners and strengthening our relationships with existing ones. Our goal is to become the go-to email security partner for MSPs worldwide by making email security more accessible and profitable,” said Hovhannisyan.

New York-based Radian Capital led the funding round. Dana Sadovnic, principal at the finance specialist, said it was an area of the security market that was set for continued growth.

“EasyDMARC is poised to capitalise on a massive and largely untapped market opportunity, driven by generational tailwinds from Google and Yahoo’s regulatory announcements and rising phishing attacks,” she said.