Appian taking partners into higher-margin opportunities

Appian has updated its business process platform with more artificial intelligence (AI) use cases and compliance support, as the vendor continues to arm partners with the tools to go after higher-margin opportunities.

The firm has been charting the impact of generative AI (GenAI) to make sure its channel base is able to tap into emerging opportunities, and has also included more features in its latest incarnation of the Appian Platform.

It has added more Copilot support and provided users with the ability to gain more insights from data across their networks.

Sanat Joshi, executive vice-president of product and solutions at Appian, said it was using AI to improve the platform. “Appian AI Copilot empowers users to explore and understand their enterprise data more effectively, using natural language and fewer steps,” he said.

The latest launch of the firm’s platform comes against a background of an evolving low-code market.

Jon Lingard, regional vice-president of EMEA partners at Appian, said it had identified changes and reacted to ensure it was still best placed to support its channel.

“At the start of 2024, we anticipated a trend where our most strategic and global partners would start moving away from the lower end of the low-code market and moving up into the more complex business orchestration world with process automation,” he said. “After all, this low-code market is arguably the most prone to disruption with generative AI, whereby in a couple of years, AI will build the world’s basic low-code applications and processes.”