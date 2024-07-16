Schneider expands support on datacentre and infrastructure front

Schnieder Electric has rolled out a number of certifications to encourage partners to bolster their skills around sustainable datacentres and critical infrastructure.

The vendor is adding five certifications to its EcoXpert Partner Programme to increase the support for skills development across its partner base. Iteis designed to provide various partner types a forum for collaboration, as well as access to training and support.

The firm is hoping the introduction of more focus on datacentre and critical infrastructure with certifications will provide more support with designing, building and supporting its channel base, which includes service providers along with cooling and power specialists, systems integration and process automation and electrical and mechanical contractors.

“The evolving partner programme recognises the ongoing education efforts in the EcoXpert programme, and the launch of new certifications tailored for datacentre and critical infrastructure solutions reflect our commitment to our partner community while underscoring our responsibility towards building a greener and more secure future,” said Marc Garner, senior vice-president of secure power division at Schneider Electric, Europe.

“By empowering our partners through expanding our current programme, and by including these lead certifications focused on datacentre and critical infrastructure, we are ensuring that it aligns seamlessly with the principles of operational excellence and good stewardship within the datacentre industry,” he added.

Partners backed the move, pointing out that it covered an area of the market where skilled channel support was experiencing rising demand.

“Datacentre and critical infrastructure demand is experiencing unprecedented growth due to acceleration in AI-led applications,” said Paul Almond, director at Datacentre UK (DCUK). “The new Schneider Electric certifications are bringing organisations and manufacturers together to share expertise we have in each of the different products and learn about different markets.”

That sense of bringing together skills across the vendor’s ecosystem was one that appealed to John Thompson, managing director of Advanced Power Technology.

“With the developments in technology and advances in AI driving the expansion of capacities, it is critical we partner with other people and the other EcoXperts. With other disciplines involved in building monitoring, integrating the datacentre feels like the right approach. We will be able to get the kind of training and programme that is already available and long established for EcoXpert,” he said.

Schneider has been actively expanding the options for its channel, launching specialist programmes for e-commerce players and contractors as it continues to enhance and refine its partner offerings.