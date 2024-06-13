Nebula achieves ISO security standard

Nebula is keen to promote having achieved information security framework ISO27001 as a sign of its services credentials.

The channel player recently gained the ISO 27001:2022 certification, meaning the firm can implement, maintain and deliver improvement of a information security management system (ISMS) securing confidential corporate assets.

Nebula will be emphasising how the certification, which involves going through a fairly intensive independent process, demonstrates its security capabilities.

“As a services business, reputation and trust is everything,” said Ross Teague, CEO of Nebula Global Services. “By adding ISO27001 to our suite of best practice certifications, we automatically deliver increased customer confidence and market advantage by demonstrating a strong security standpoint.”

The firm managed to get the certification three months ahead of schedule thanks to its existing approach to security.

Rob Morris, head of customer success and the ISO project lead at Nebula, said it recognised the importance of putting security as a priority.

“As a significant services partner in the channel value chain, it is imperative that Nebula can showcase best practice when it comes to identifying, managing and reducing risk when it comes to information security,” he said. “This certification not only validates our efforts to protect sensitive information, but also demonstrates our commitment to our customers, partners and stakeholders. As cyber threats continue to evolve, we will remain diligent in maintaining the highest standards of information security, and continually developing processes to protect our data and systems.”