SME market trends supporting further MSP growth

Many across the channel are expecting 2024 to be a stronger year after a difficult recent period, but those in the managed services world are best placed to serve a customer base that is reaching out in greater numbers for assistance.

Small firms are recognising the need to use technology to remain competitive and lack IT knowledge, and in the mid-market there has been a growing trend of turning to the channel to help co-manage the infrastructure.

Fred Voccola, CEO of Kaseya, has seen these trends develop over the past few years, and is expecting momentum to continue as small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) continue to undergo digital transformation.

“We’ve been saying for a long time, it’s the right time to be an MSP and it only continues,” he said.

“Small to mid-size businesses around the world, which are the customers of the channel, are digitally transforming the same way that the enterprise did in the ’90s and early 2000s.”

He added that the firm carried out research into customer investment plans and it was clear more growth was coming.

“Some 91% of small to mid-size businesses said that in 2024 they will spend a larger portion of their revenue on technology than ’23,” said Voccola. “Not just spend more money, a larger percentage of their revenue, and they expect in ’25 to spend a larger percentage than they did. It’s so much opportunity if I’m the channel – that’s huge.”