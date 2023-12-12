Channel has role to play in supporting AI adoption

Dynatrace has shared further evidence that supports the assertion that generative AI (GenAI) is going to be a growing channel opportunity.

The observability and security player quizzed chief technology officers (CTOs) to get a picture of attitudes towards AI and the priorities going into next year.

The broad conclusion was that customers have clearly identified AI as a positive and expect it to help them improve efficiencies, but there are concerns around managing the technology.

That opens the door for those channel partners that are comfortable with AI to step in and deliver support.

“The channel has already seen that the hype cycle triggered by the release of ChatGPT late last year has generated significant interest in AI over the past 12 months,” said Michael Allen, vice-president of worldwide partner sales at Dynatrace.

“Customers need to drive down operational costs while also increasing the speed of digital transformation, and are therefore looking to invest in technologies like AI and automation,” he added.

“However, they’re also alert to the risks of moving too quickly and handing over control to an AI or an automated process before sufficient guardrails are in place. Channel partners have an unmistakable opportunity to add value and unlock new revenue by helping customers to establish these controls so they can adopt AI safely and securely.”