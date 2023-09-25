Software spending getting chief financial officer scrutiny

The channel is already finding the chief financial officer (CFO) the main issue in getting deals signed off, and the bean counters are now focusing some of their scrutiny on software spending.

Research from software as a service (SaaS) player CloudEagle has revealed chief financial officers have looked to cut between 10-30% of their software budgets.

The firm’s EagleEye SaaS spend report cast an eye over a large amount of IT spending, discovering software accounted for the third-biggest expense, after employee and office costs.

Because of its position on the expenditure sheet, the spending has naturally come to the attention of CFOs as they look to trim their sails and encourage those departments that are not using tools, with marketing, sales and customer success teams the worst offenders, to reduce waste.

CFOs are starting to look at software spending through the lens of per-employee, and finding the results make for difficult reading, with some firms spending a couple of thousand per head. Firms with 10-100 employees come in with a total SaaS spend between $250,000 to $1m, which is being spent on between 50 to 70 apps.

“In today’s business world, every dollar counts for more than ever before,” said Nidhi Jain, CEO and founder of CloudEagle. “Given that software spend ranks as the third-largest expense in organisations, it has become vital for CFOs and chief information officers (CIOs) to scrutinise how they allocate their software budgets to ensure that every dollar spent returns significant value.

“It’s unsurprising that companies are looking at SaaS spend per employee as an important metric and accounting for that cost in addition to employee salaries and benefits,” he added.