CloudSmiths CEO looking for UK growth

The CloudSmiths CEO has talked of the UK as a significant market, and indicated the strategy of forming channel partnerships will continue as it looks to bolster its presence in the country.

The South African Salesforce and Google Cloud partner has already built relationships with a number of UK partners, including Cymetri, Grafana Labs, i-10, Leadex and Xactly Corporation.

The firm has a track record of providing a large number of services via partnerships, and has built an impressive customer base across private and public sectors, developing relationships in the financial and healthcare verticals.

Having been an active member of the Salesforce ecosystem, the plan is to learn from those lessons and work with other partners looking for cloud expertise.

CloudSmiths has senior personnel working out of a London office, and has close ties with the UK arms of its vendor partners.

“We’ve got our most senior technical resources in the UK and we’ve got significant executive-level sales capacity,” said Jason Timm, founder and CEO of CloudSmiths. “The UK team is up to 25 and growing fast.

“Those partnerships have been really good for us because they allow us to use our existing capability but open up new customers and new markets, like the UK and Europe,” he added. “We definitely plan to expand those partnerships ... and expand our growth into the UK from the clients and from a staff perspective.”