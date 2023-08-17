Gamma moves into security space with Satisnet buy

Unified comms player Gamma Communications has signalled its intention to get involved with the security market with the acquisition of MSSP Satisnet.

The acquisition, the terms of which were not disclosed, gives Gamma access to an established operation that has been trading since 2004, that comes with 48 staff and 1,000 customers.

The managed security services provider (MSSP) has a track record helping customers with assessments and vulnerability discovery options, as well as risk mitigation and the deployment of cyber attack defences.

The firm has relationships with a number of leading vendors in the security market, including IBM, Microsoft and Tenable.

Security has remained the number one concern and investment area by customers, even in the face of challenging macro-economic conditions, and the move will enable Gamma to cover those needs of customers and provide risk assessment and data protection services to its existing customer base.

The plan is to start by making the security services initially available to both Gamma’s public sector and enterprise customers before making them also available to the firm’s wider channel partner base.

David Macfarlane, managing director of Gamma Enterprise, said the deal would give it an opportunity to address one of the most pressing areas for customers.

“Recognising the increasing significance of cyber security, we are excited to enhance our portfolio with the expertise and solutions on offer. This enables us to cater to the growing needs of our expanding enterprise and public sector community, providing them with comprehensive security solutions to safeguard their digital infrastructure,” he said.

In response, John McCann, CEO of Satisnet, welcomed the deal, viewing it as an opportunity for the firm to start a fresh chapter.

“With over 20 years of bringing our cyber solutions to the market, we are thrilled to expand our scale and reach through Gamma. We are confident that this will amplify our capabilities, allowing us to tackle emerging cyber threats with unmatched expertise and deliver exceptional value to our expanding customer base,” he said.

The Satisnet move comes a month and a half after channel veteran and former Softcat boss Martin Hellawell took up a position as chair and non-executive director at Gamma.

Speaking at the time of the announcement back in May, Hellawell indicated that he was keen to help drive the business forward and bring his experience to bear in the chair position.

“It is a business that I have admired for some time, having established itself as a market leader with outstanding client relationships and a strong product portfolio. There are some exciting opportunities and I am looking forward to working with the board and management to help Gamma capitalise on those in the times ahead.”

Gamma has been no stranger to sealing acquisitions and forming alliances, but until now those have largely been focused on the comms side of the business ,with the strategic partnership with AQA Telecom formed in May to deliver mobile virtual network aggregator (MVNA) services being a good example of its previous approach.