User security consolidation a continuing trend

The security channel has been expecting customers to consolidate the number of tools they use for some time, particularly in light of the economic pressures on budgets.

But the drivers towards platforms and products suites is not just financial, with research from IDC and Tanium highlighting the slow response most customers face trying to respond to threats because of a siloed approach.

Anecdotal evidence suggests most enterprises have tens of different tools from numerous vendors that are being used to protect data and networks. That has been the situation for a long time, but there is a sense that things are changing, and that is shown in the findings from IDC.

The analyst delivered research that revealed close to 90% of IT decision-makers plan to move from point solutions to converged platforms by 2024.

As well as looking to make life potentially cheaper, there is also a desire to improve efficiency, with three-quarters of those quizzed revealing their organisations have separate teams to manage and secure endpoints. The resulting siloed working practices have negatively impacted productivity and led to increased software licensing fees.

“The need for converged endpoint management has grown rapidly to support the continued adoption of digital transformation initiatives and the prevalence of work-from-anywhere policies,” said Tanium CMO Steve Daheb.

“When you find that more than 50% of respondents in a survey like this use multiple endpoint management and security tools across many different teams, it’s easy to understand their desire to reduce the complexity and cost across their many environments while simultaneously reducing their risk from data breaches,” he added.