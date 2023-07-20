Delphotostock - stock.adobe.com
Intec Microsystems gains fresh owners and sets sights on growth
Distributor picked up by private equity player and signals intent to grow, adding a channel veteran to help with strategy
Intec Microsystems has been acquired by private equity investor Chiltern Capital and its management team, and it has set out some ambitious growth plans.
The distributor is aiming to break through the £100m revenue barrier in the next 12 months as it makes an impact in the market.
Intec Microsystems covers hardware, software and IT services, with a vendor list that includes Dell, Asus, HPE, Lenovo, Samsun, Seagate, WatchGuard and the Microsoft Surface.
The deal will see the previous majority shareholder, Dean Leather, step down from his role, and the business will continue to be run by existing directors Andy Russell, Ian Whatton, John Lester and Stuart Hall.
Industry veteran Alan Cantwell will join the board as executive chairman to oversee Intec Microsystems’ next phase of growth.
Many will remember Cantwell from his time at Misco, and he brings plenty of experience of distribution and the channel to the role.
“Having founded Intec 20 years ago and seen it deliver fantastic growth over that period, now is the time to pass on the baton,” said Leather. “I know that with Alan and Chiltern providing additional support to the highly capable team, I’m leaving Intec in great hands, and with people who will take the company to the next level.”
Generating channel interest
The growth plans will involve continuing to work with vendors that are able to generate channel interest, as well as improve the skills and support the distie can develop in its staff and offer to partners.
“We don’t want to be the best-kept secret anymore,” said Cantwell. “We work with some amazing challenger vendors, and we’re moving up the value chain. Our goal is to deliver growth by working in close collaboration with our vendors, and expanding our product and services offering to best serve our customers.”
He is also keen to develop people and recruit talent, as well as provide the existing team with more chances to develop their skills.
“Our management team and staff have the knowledge and expertise for growth,” said Cantwell. “We’ll fill any gaps in the business by recruiting more expertise, and with the investment we now have, we can afford to be more competitive in the market.”
The fresh owners of the business had been tracking its progress, and saw an opportunity to take on a solid operation and give it the chance to get to the next level as a result of its investments.
“It has delivered impressive growth in recent years, and we are confident that with the combination of the existing management team supported by Alan’s deep sector experience, the business is well positioned for the future,” said Joe Bennett, investment director at Chiltern Capital.