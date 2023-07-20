Intec Microsystems gains fresh owners and sets sights on growth

Intec Microsystems has been acquired by private equity investor Chiltern Capital and its management team, and it has set out some ambitious growth plans.

The distributor is aiming to break through the £100m revenue barrier in the next 12 months as it makes an impact in the market.

Intec Microsystems covers hardware, software and IT services, with a vendor list that includes Dell, Asus, HPE, Lenovo, Samsun, Seagate, WatchGuard and the Microsoft Surface.

The deal will see the previous majority shareholder, Dean Leather, step down from his role, and the business will continue to be run by existing directors Andy Russell, Ian Whatton, John Lester and Stuart Hall.

Industry veteran Alan Cantwell will join the board as executive chairman to oversee Intec Microsystems’ next phase of growth.

Many will remember Cantwell from his time at Misco, and he brings plenty of experience of distribution and the channel to the role.

“Having founded Intec 20 years ago and seen it deliver fantastic growth over that period, now is the time to pass on the baton,” said Leather. “I know that with Alan and Chiltern providing additional support to the highly capable team, I’m leaving Intec in great hands, and with people who will take the company to the next level.”