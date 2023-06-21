HPE adds AI cloud option to GreenLake portfolio

HPE has signalled that artificial intelligence (AI) is a serious opportunity for the channel, as it added more options to its GreenLake offering.

The vendor used HPE Discover as the backdrop to launch its entry into the AI cloud market with the introduction of HPE GreenLake for Large Language Models (LLMs).

The offering allows customers to privately train, tune and deploy large-scale AI using an HPE sustainable supercomputing platform.

GreenLake has consistently been a channel player for HPE, and this latest offering is also going to be offered to customers via partners.

The vendor has already started to build an ecosystem around the technology, with German AI startup Aleph Alphais the first partner signed up to provide users with a field-proven and ready-to-use LLM to power use cases requiring text and image processing and analysis.

The HPE solution includes access to Luminous, a pre-trained large language model from Aleph Alpha, which is offered in multiple languages, including English, French, German, Italian and Spanish. “We have reached a generational market shift in AI that will be as transformational as the web, mobile and cloud,” said Antonio Neri, president and CEO of HPE.

“HPE is making AI, once the domain of well-funded government labs and the global cloud giants, accessible to all by delivering a range of AI applications, starting with large language models that run on HPE’s proven, sustainable supercomputers. Now, organisations can embrace AI to drive innovation, disrupt markets and achieve breakthroughs with an on-demand cloud service that trains, tunes and deploys models, at scale and responsibly,” he added.