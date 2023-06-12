Channel roundup: Who's gone where?

A return of a familiar faces to distribution and more personnel moves designed to drive growth feature as the highlights across the industry in the past week.

Westcoast The distributor has welcomed back Alex Tatham as an executive director. He previously worked for the distributor and comes in with loads of channel experience. Taking to LinkedIn, he revealed his return and said his sojourn out of the business would be a benefit: “I have had a memorable and learning experience with a large networking reseller – NSCGlobal – and so restart here at Westcoast Limited with enhanced knowledge of the channel and wide remit to continue Britain’s largest privately owned IT company’s growth in the UK and Europe.”

Telehouse Europe The firm has restructured its operations department with five new appointments, including two new members to its board of directors. Mark Pestridge, previously Telehouse’s senior director of customer experience, has been promoted to the role of executive vice-president and general manager – with the responsibility of informing and supporting the work of the board – including leading the organisation’s short-and-long-term strategies and overseeing the operations of the business globally. Paul Lewis, former senior director of technical services, also joins the board as senior vice-president and leader of technical services. The firm has also created a Datacentre Services Department, managed by newly appointed Datacentre Services senior director, Scott Longhurst. Takayo Takamuro, managing director and European chief executive of Telehouse Europe, said the firm was transforming to gain greater growth.

8x8 The unified comms player has appointed Kevin Kraus as chief financial officer (CFO). He has been serving as an interim in that position since November last year and has a strong track record in finance and has earned the right to get the position. “Kevin’s promotion to the CFO role is well-deserved, and his experience driving both operational efficiency and profitable growth make him a perfect fit for the role,” said Samuel Wilson, CEO at 8x8. “His strategic insight, coupled with his deep financial acumen, will be invaluable as we continue to evolve our business.”