Adobe shines light on SME employee tech frustration

Small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) customers are still playing “digital catch-up”, and need the channel to help them improve their technology or risk alienating staff who become frustrated with the IT on offer.

Research from Adobe has shown the pressure to deliver hybrid working has exposed the weak position of many SMEs on the technology front.

The vendor’s The future of digital work report found that being more productive was an ambition for small businesses, but many were hindered by legacy IT and antiquated processes.

A substantial number of those quizzed by Adobe (85%) viewed technology as playing a critical role in helping them work faster and smarter. But a similar number (88%) admitted poor IT was limiting their ability to deliver that outcome.

An example of the antiquated practices still being carried out included the revelation from the Adobe research that 55% of SMEs were still using paper for at least half of the company’s work processes. The result is wasting time, with slightly more than half of the respondents calculating that they lost between two and four hours a day in productivity.

More concerning was that there were also serious consequences on staffing attitudes, with morale being hit by the experience of using poor technology. A fifth of SME workers indicated they would be prepared to walk over the issue.

Given the SME customer base is the target for most channel businesses, there is a clear opportunity for partners to remedy the situation.