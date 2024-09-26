SMEs fear AI and are looking for support

The channel must help small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) customers deal with artificial intelligence (AI) anxiety if more users are going to adopt the technology.

It’s impossible to ignore AI with its promises of making life easier for businesses and their staff. But for smaller customers, real fears exist around its implementation.

A survey from recruitment specialist indeed has revealed that a third of UK SMEs are scared to implement AI, which in some cases is made more difficult with employee pushback.

Those concerns exist alongside a widespread recognition that AI will help to improve efficiency, financial performance and would play a pivotal role in moves to a four-day working week.

Caroline Barbour, senior marketing manager for SMEs at Indeed, said it was important SMEs moved into a position where they could tap into the benefits of AI.

“Small businesses are the backbone of the UK’s economy and it’s imperative that they are able to grow and adapt to new technologies,” she said.

“Small business owners are understandably nervous about tackling AI, but at the same time, acknowledge the many benefits AI usage can bring about for their business. It’s important that small businesses have the support they need to navigate this wave of AI adoption, and are set up with easy-to-use tools or features that integrate within their existing product suite,” she added.

One of the main concerns expressed by those small business owners the firm quizzed was that AI would cause disruption and it was easier to stick with the current tried-and-tested methods.

As well as fearing system disruption, many SMEs also indicated it was a challenge getting employee support for AI. More than a quarter (26%) of those quizzed revealed they had direct pushback from their team.

Despite those concerns, there were signs that many SME understood the potential that AI offered and most were hoping that that using the technology would help unlock cost savings and, in the longer term, improve their financial performance.

Indeed’s research revealed that many SMEs accepted that they needed help, with 29% indicating AI integration consultations would be useful.

There was also a preference among users for easy-to-use products that offered smooth installation and straightforward management.

Michelle Ovens CBE, founder of Small Business Britain, stressed the importance of SMEs getting involved with the tech: “AI is clearly one of the biggest generational changes on the horizon for the world. Despite the apprehension and overwhelm that many people can understandably feel, it is important small businesses keep the bigger picture in view and lean into the opportunities out there to avoid being left behind.”

In a nod to the role the channel needs to play, she talked of the support customers would require to unlock AI.

“Small businesses certainly need as much support as possible to navigate this journey and better understand and explore the potential AI can bring,” she said.