NetSuite enjoys decent EMEA channel growth
Vendor provides update on how 2022 went for its channel business across the region
NetSuite has provided an update on progress made with its channel and indicated the experiences of 2022 that have underlined it making the right decisions.
The vendor is holding its SuiteConnect event in London and has used it as a backdrop to share some developments with its channel base.
Chris Norfolk, channel director for EMEA at NetSuite, said it had seen the number of NetSuite Solution Providers in its EMEA community increase by 20% last year.
Its partners also saw recurring revenues for their NetSuite practices increasing by 24% on average last year, and on-boarded 20% more fresh logos when compared with 2021. Those new customers were also being signed quicker than in the previous 12 months.
“A quick look at the success we are having with our partners suggests we are on the right path,” said Norfolk. “We continue to help EMEA partners grow their practice quicker, win more business and enable them to deliver the value of cloud ERP to customers sooner. We are also committed to helping our partners upskill staff to meet the growing demand for NetSuite.
“Our partners are a key ingredient in NetSuite’s recipe for growth and we are regularly updating and improving our strategic partner frameworks to help them succeed,” he said. “Our aim is to ensure our partners have the same access to our strategy and tools as our sales team. We also aim for our internal teams to speak the language of the channel so that we can meet partners where they are on their growth journey with the appropriate tools, collaboration and support.”
One of the areas of support that Norfolk focused in on was the progress it had made with the SuiteLife Campus, which helped develop talent for partners. Graduates have been coming through that programme and swelling channel ranks over 2022.
Hiring and training
Adam Johnson, director of 3RP, said it had been able to take advantage of the Campus programme. “In a competitive market where top-quality NetSuite resources are highly valued, SuiteLife Campus offers a comprehensive and rapid onboarding programme to help partners like us gain deeper expertise and become more qualified consultants,” he said. “Combined with traditional development and training plans, SuiteLife Campus is supporting the next generation of NetSuite talent and is an integral part of our hiring and training strategy.”
SuiteConnect was also an opportunity for NetSuite to reveal it had added PwC UK to its list of alliance partners as it looked to widen its ecosystem.
Amit Bothra, technology, data and analytics director at PwC UK, said: “This relationship broadens our portfolio of technology advisory services and allows our clients to benefit from a fast and configurable implementation of NetSuite to help them be more efficient, productive and profitable.”