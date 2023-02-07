NetSuite enjoys decent EMEA channel growth

NetSuite has provided an update on progress made with its channel and indicated the experiences of 2022 that have underlined it making the right decisions.

The vendor is holding its SuiteConnect event in London and has used it as a backdrop to share some developments with its channel base.

Chris Norfolk, channel director for EMEA at NetSuite, said it had seen the number of NetSuite Solution Providers in its EMEA community increase by 20% last year.

Its partners also saw recurring revenues for their NetSuite practices increasing by 24% on average last year, and on-boarded 20% more fresh logos when compared with 2021. Those new customers were also being signed quicker than in the previous 12 months.

“A quick look at the success we are having with our partners suggests we are on the right path,” said Norfolk. “We continue to help EMEA partners grow their practice quicker, win more business and enable them to deliver the value of cloud ERP to customers sooner. We are also committed to helping our partners upskill staff to meet the growing demand for NetSuite.

“Our partners are a key ingredient in NetSuite’s recipe for growth and we are regularly updating and improving our strategic partner frameworks to help them succeed,” he said. “Our aim is to ensure our partners have the same access to our strategy and tools as our sales team. We also aim for our internal teams to speak the language of the channel so that we can meet partners where they are on their growth journey with the appropriate tools, collaboration and support.”

One of the areas of support that Norfolk focused in on was the progress it had made with the SuiteLife Campus, which helped develop talent for partners. Graduates have been coming through that programme and swelling channel ranks over 2022.