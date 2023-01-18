Canon extends Business Centre network

Canon is continuing to pursue its strategy of establishing a network of Business Centres with its top partners to increase the support it can offer customers.

The latest Canon Business Centres (CBCs) have been set up with Platinum Partners SOS Systems in Crawley, West Sussex, and Cantec Group in Munster, Ireland.

Canon established the Business Centre scheme in November 2018, with the vendor opting to work with long-standing partner DMC Canotec to increase its reach into the south-west region from offices in Bristol.

The firm followed that up with a centre in Newcastle in November 2020. The additional locations opened their doors yesterday, offering a range of print and document management services.

Stuart Miller, director of B2B indirect sales at Canon UK&I, said it had long-standing relationships with the partners involved in the openings.

“Cantec and SOS are two trusted partners we have been working alongside for many years and share many of the same values, including an ambition to deliver the best customer service and innovation to our customers,” he said.

“By partnering together to create these two new CBCs, we hope to deliver even stronger support to local businesses, offering award-winning solutions which will help them to grow in these challenging times,” he added.

The Canon Business Centre concept works by combining the expertise of a local reseller with access to the vendor’s portfolio of products and services. The model has been used elsewhere across Europe, with a network of more than 130 in operation.

Chris Sills, managing director of SOS Systems, said it had worked with the vendor for more than three decades and this was a natural evolution of the relationship.

“Today, more than ever before, local businesses are seeking out ways to save costs, boost profits and optimise processes – our new CBC SOS supports this ambition and we’re looking forward to helping local businesses grow and succeed,” he said.

Greg Tuohy, CEO of Cantec Group, said the development would keep it in a position to continue to support local customers.

“The evolution of our business has come about by recognising and adjusting to an ever-changing world and the diverse requirements of the organisations we work with. After 28 years of partnership with Canon, we’re excited to be opening the first CBC in Ireland, offering us the opportunity to support local businesses and find new ways to help them enhance their processes,” he said.