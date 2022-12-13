Wib signals channel-building intentions

Cyber security player Wib has made it clear that it is in channel-building mode and the firm has continued to invest in building its partner network across EMEA.

The application programming interface (API) security specialist is developing a network of partners, signing specialist resellers as it looks to build momentum in the UK and elsewhere in EMEA.

The firm sealed a $16m investment last month, led by Koch Disruptive Technologies (KDT), and made it clear it would be using the funds to expand the business and recruit channel partners.

As a signal of its intent, the firm has signed SecureIT to cover the Nordics region, and is close to making a couple of similar signings in the UK in the near future.

“Building out our channel ecosystem is a strategic priority for Wib as we look to scale our go-to-market presence across key international territories,” said Ran Ohayon, chief revenue officer (CRO) at Wib.

“SecureIT has a trusted brand and strong reputation across the Nordics region with a dynamic team of qualified and experienced security and compliance professionals. Its consultative-led approach, strong compliance expertise and managed services capabilities made them the ideal partner for us and we’re looking forward to a mutually beneficial relationship,” he added.

SecureIT is an indicator of the types of partnership that Wib is looking to form in the channel, and the Iceland-based firm has a strong reputation around security compliance and managed services.

Magnús Birgisson, CEO at SecureIT, said there was a need for an offering that would tackle one of the emerging security areas that many users were unaware of.

“APIs are critical in driving the modern applications and innovative new web services many organisations use today, but many are undetected, unmanaged and unprotected, creating vulnerability and risk,” he said.

Speaking last month after the firm landed its investments, Gil Don, CEO and co-founder of Wib, said the area it was focusing on presented an opportunity for those pitching a disruptive solution.

“APIs account for 91% of today’s internet traffic, with over 50% being invisible to business IT and security teams. These unknown, unmanaged and unsecured APIs are creating massive blind spots for CIOs that expose critical business logic vulnerabilities and increase risk,” he said.

“What’s more, traditional and legacy web security approaches, like WAFs and API Gateways, were never designed to protect against modern logic-based vulnerabilities. The Wib platform has been purposely built for an API-driven world, creating a new category of API-native security,” he added.