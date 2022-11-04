11:11 makes double acquisition to bolster market position

Managed infrastructure player 11:11 Systems has completed the acquisitions of Sungard Availability Services’ Recovery Services business and Sungard AS’s Cloud and Managed Services (CMS) business.

The deals take the total number of acquisitions sealed by the firm in the past year to seven as it looks to establish a leading position in the cloud, security and connectivity markets. Already this year, 11:11 has snapped up the assets of iland, Unitas Global and Cleareon Fiber Networks. The M&A activity is being backed by Tiger Infrastructure Partners, a middle-market private equity player.

The latest move was first revealed early last month when 11:11 indicated it was entering into an asset purchase agreement to acquire Sungard Availability Services’ Recovery Services business.

The plan is to tap into the acquired resources and talent and to bring together customers and partner ecosystems to develop a global cyber resiliency and disaster recovery practice within 11:11.

The infrastructure recovery business will complement 11:11’s cloud, backup, disaster recovery and managed security offerings.

The belief at 11:11, a view also held by the likes of Gartner, is that customers are looking for security consolidation and the winners in the market will be channel players that can provide a wide range of connected services.

As well as gaining staff and customers, the acquisition adds 26 new cloud points of presence for 11:11’s customers.

“Over this past year, we had the opportunity to bring together expertise, solutions and services from leading companies, including these two Sungard AS businesses, to form the foundation of 11:11 Systems,” said Brett Diamond, CEO at 11:11.

“With the strong building blocks of subject matter expertise, established products and services, and exceptional customer and partner relationships, we are thrilled to combine entities under the 11:11 brand. Combining the best of each of the cloud, connectivity and security experts, our interconnected team is equipped to handle a wide spectrum of customer challenges – from the simple to the complex – now giving customers more options, speed and efficiency.”

Sungard Availability Services filed for bankruptcy earlier this year, blaming a combination of expensive colocation centres and the impact of the pandemic. The move impacted operations in the US, Canada and the UK.