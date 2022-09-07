Focus Group extends UK coverage with Incom-CMS buy

Focus Group has extended its geographical coverage in the UK and gained more contact centre skills with the acquisition of Incom-CNS Group.

Incom-CMS brings a base in Wales and the Northwest of England, both of which are fresh areas for Focus that will see it add Manchester and south Wales to the locations it can serve customers from.

This is not the firm’s first foray into the acquisition market and it has been active since landing significant investment from Bowmark Capital in 2020.

As well as adding a couple of fresh offices, Incom also has plenty of contact centre expertise and platinum partner status with Mitel. Under the terms of the deal, which were not disclosed, Incom’s CEO David Hughes and CTO Jason Kilvert will continue to run the business.

The Incom-CMS branding will also be kept, with more investment going into the Manchester and south Wales offices to make them hubs for the overall group.

“At Focus Group, we take great pride in our industry-leading organic growth, but the investment from Bowmark Capital has allowed us to accelerate this performance. In Incom, we’ve targeted another great business, with an excellent team, strong organic growth and a really strategic location for the group,” said Ralph Gilbert, cofounder and director at Focus Group.

“David and Jason have dedicated their careers to building Incom – a business with an outstanding reputation for high customer satisfaction, a highly skilled team and great culture, so we’re excited to work with them and the whole Incom team to continue to drive its success as part of Focus Group,” he added.

In response, David Hughes, CEO of Incom, said that after three decades plus it weas time to start a fresh chapter under new ownership.

“Our 33-year history in the industry has seen us grow the business both organically and though acquisition, develop an outstanding team and receive multiple industry accolades,” he said.

“During that time, we have attracted interest from a number of potential purchasers and repeatedly rebuffed their approaches. However, the opportunity to become part of Focus Group, with its outstanding strategic growth in the industry and our shared ethos of looking after our people and customers, provides the perfect fit for our team,” he added.