Supply chain attacks spark security investments

High-profile software supply chain attacks have had an impact on security, with many firms taking steps to ensure they have better levels of protection in place.

Worst-case examples from Kaseya and SolarWinds have prompted some activity, with Synopsys Software Integrity Group sharing its findings from research which quizzed application developers, information technologists and cyber security decision-makers.

The headline finding was that the response to software supply chain attacks had seen 73% of respondents revealing they had increased efforts to strengthen security. Efforts to do so had included greater adoption of multifactor authentication, getting security testing controls, improving asset discovery and updating the surface inventory.

Even with those investments, a third of those quizzed reported that applications had been exploited due to a known vulnerability in open source software in the past year.

Open source software has been a supply chain concern for a while, but there are also fears that other areas could be avenues for attackers, including cloud app development and application programming interfaces (APIs).

“As organisations are witnessing the level of potential impact that a software supply chain security vulnerability or breach can have on their business through high-profile headlines, the prioritisation of a proactive security strategy is now a foundational business imperative,” said Jason Schmitt, general manager of the Synopsys Software Integrity Group.

“While managing open source risk is a critical component of managing software supply chain risk in cloud-native applications, we must also recognise that the risk extends beyond open source components,” he added. “Infrastructure-as-code, containers, APIs, code repositories – the list goes on and on, and must all be accounted for to ensure a holistic approach to software supply chain security.”