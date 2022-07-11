Vlad Chorniy - stock.adobe.com
Channel roundup: Who's gone where?
The industry never stands still, and talent helps grease the wheels of growth and innovation, as we see in this week’s ‘Who’s gone where?’
Another busy week on the personnel front in the industry, with talent once again identified to help support growth ambitions and improve support for partners.
CloudM
The digital workplace player has appointed Carlos Oliveira as director of product and engineering, whose job it will be to establish the company’s product vision for the next three to five years. He has a CV that includes plenty of cloud experience spanning over more than a decade.
“The opportunity to grow and scale the business is massive. I see a huge amount of potential in CloudM’s software and I’m very excited to be a part of this journey,” said Oliveira.
“US growth and recent incorporation will be key, as well as continuing to develop the product’s expansion into the Microsoft space. CloudM is full of incredibly talented and enthusiastic people, so I feel confident that collectively we can make history with our industry-first technology.”
Blancco
Jon Mellon has been appointed president of global sales, marketing and field operations at the data erasure specialist. One of his main tasks will be to expand the firm’s channel programme into vertical markets to further grow the company’s enterprise business. He replaces Blancco’s company president, Alan Bentley, who is retiring after a long and successful career, including nearly six years at the firm.
“We are lucky to add such an accomplished member of the executive team as Jon Mellon with his incredible breadth of expertise, which includes building and scaling a multibillion-dollar business unit at NetApp,” said Matt Jones, CEO of Blancco.
“Jon brings a deep and varied knowledge of the software market to the Blancco management team and has a knack for fostering a thriving company culture. We welcome Jon to the team, and we also thank our outgoing company president, Alan Bentley, on his role in our success and congratulate him on his well-deserved retirement.”
Commvault
It is always a good sign that an employer left a staffer with positive memories when they decide to return and take up a fresh position – and that’s exactly what Cesar Cid de Rivera has chosen to do as he steps into the position of international vice-president of sales engineering. He had previously spent four years, between 2013-17, at the vendor.
“Commvault’s focus on our customers and partners as well as the current transformation disruption and our approach to it are the main reasons why I was attracted back to the company,” said Cid de Rivera.
“I had many wonderful experiences in my previous time with Commvault, and I can’t wait to be a key member of the team as international vice-president of sales engineering as we realise the opportunities ahead of us with our clear technology and solution provision leadership.”
Kocho
The cyber security and managed services player has employed Tony Simmonds as the person to make a difference as head of business transformation.
Kocho was formed in April 2022, following the integration of cloud transformation and managed service provider, TiG Intelligence, and cyber security and identity specialist, ThirdSpace.
Simmonds has a career that spans a decade and a half. Prior to this role, he was operational change and improvement director at Future Publishing.
“Business transformation is a key element of the project that we deliver. I’m delighted to welcome Tony to Kocho, where we know he will drive transformational change for our clients, creating long-lasting results for them and Kocho alike,” said Des Lekerman, Kocho’s CEO.
“Tony’s experience of working in senior operational roles in industry means he truly understands the pain points associated with large scale technology deployments. It also means he has first-hand experience of how to make sure operations are geared up to meet user and business needs. His operational skillset will be of enormous benefit to our growing number of clients.”