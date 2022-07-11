Channel roundup: Who's gone where?

Another busy week on the personnel front in the industry, with talent once again identified to help support growth ambitions and improve support for partners.

CloudM The digital workplace player has appointed Carlos Oliveira as director of product and engineering, whose job it will be to establish the company’s product vision for the next three to five years. He has a CV that includes plenty of cloud experience spanning over more than a decade. “The opportunity to grow and scale the business is massive. I see a huge amount of potential in CloudM’s software and I’m very excited to be a part of this journey,” said Oliveira. “US growth and recent incorporation will be key, as well as continuing to develop the product’s expansion into the Microsoft space. CloudM is full of incredibly talented and enthusiastic people, so I feel confident that collectively we can make history with our industry-first technology.”

Blancco Jon Mellon has been appointed president of global sales, marketing and field operations at the data erasure specialist. One of his main tasks will be to expand the firm’s channel programme into vertical markets to further grow the company’s enterprise business. He replaces Blancco’s company president, Alan Bentley, who is retiring after a long and successful career, including nearly six years at the firm. “We are lucky to add such an accomplished member of the executive team as Jon Mellon with his incredible breadth of expertise, which includes building and scaling a multibillion-dollar business unit at NetApp,” said Matt Jones, CEO of Blancco. “Jon brings a deep and varied knowledge of the software market to the Blancco management team and has a knack for fostering a thriving company culture. We welcome Jon to the team, and we also thank our outgoing company president, Alan Bentley, on his role in our success and congratulate him on his well-deserved retirement.”

Commvault It is always a good sign that an employer left a staffer with positive memories when they decide to return and take up a fresh position – and that’s exactly what Cesar Cid de Rivera has chosen to do as he steps into the position of international vice-president of sales engineering. He had previously spent four years, between 2013-17, at the vendor. “Commvault’s focus on our customers and partners as well as the current transformation disruption and our approach to it are the main reasons why I was attracted back to the company,” said Cid de Rivera. “I had many wonderful experiences in my previous time with Commvault, and I can’t wait to be a key member of the team as international vice-president of sales engineering as we realise the opportunities ahead of us with our clear technology and solution provision leadership.”