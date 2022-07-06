Xerox bulks out digital services with Go Inspire

For some time, Xerox has used the technique of acquiring channel players as a method of bulking out its ability to deliver a high level of customer service.

Over the years, the supplier has swooped for firms such as Altodigital and ITEC Connect.

Xeros has now decided the time is right to follow that approach again, and has picked up UK-based print, digital marketing and communication services provider Go Inspire.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed by Go Inspire, which has a customer base that stretches across EMEA and offers Xerox a chance to expand its digital services capabilities. “We’re focused on widening the scope of Xerox’s digital services and customer engagement services,” said Darren Cassidy, UK & Ireland managing director and senior vice-president for EMEA global document services at Xerox.

“Go Inspire’s capabilities will support the transformation of our transactional and direct mail services into multi-channel communications, accelerate growth in EMEA and create new avenues for us to help current and new clients,” he added.

In response, Patrick Headley, chief executive officer at Go Inspire, said the firm would be able to support growth on the digital services front.

“Together with Xerox, we will expand the portfolio of high-value services for our expanding client base throughout the UK and beyond,” he said.