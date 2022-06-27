N-Able courts security market with recovery options

N-Able used the backdrop of Infosecurity London 2022 to underline its commitment to data security as it improved its position around recovery as well as backup.

The firm recently added a Standby Image feature to its Cove Data Protection product, and executives spent the past few days at the industry event talking to partners about how that additional feature would be a benefit.

Stefan Voss, chief product owner for Cove, said that while the company had an established reputation in backup, recovery clearly had to be an integrated part of the offering.

“When you think about backup, any backup product, it’s really all about just recovery. [If a threat] gets through and you have the attack, how do you get back on track? The recovery part of the backup and recovery market is obviously much more on the forefront,” he said.

“The growth for disaster recovery as a service in general is 20%-plus, versus backup as a service, which is a healthy 15%. But, clearly there’s a bias on recovery,” he added.

He said that with the growth of ransomware, there is a real pressure on providers of backup to make sure they could give users the options needed to recover the data at a point where they could carry on.

Voss added that using the cloud helped make life easier for managed service providers (MSPs) as well as for customers that were looking to reduce the number of products that they have to work with.

“What’s coming into the mix here is the skills shortage. Every time you have more copies, you’re going to have more policies, you’re going to have more to think about and manage and patch. The thing that’s working for us very well in our direct to cloud is that you can minimise that management overhead dramatically,” he said.

“The number one cost driver for the majority of our MSPs is labour, if they’re looking to drive profit into their business, and [how] they can find a way to be more efficient with that labour,” he added.

Aside from the product updates, the other message N-Able shared at the event was that the door was open for it to work with more manages security services providers (MSSPs).

“This allows us to be much more effective, a much stronger supporter of data recovery, as opposed to just being a backup provider. Now we can really have all the tenants needed to provide a true data recovery solution,” added Matt Bereda, vice-president of marketing at N-Able.