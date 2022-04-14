Graham Jones retires from Exclusive Networks

Graham Jones has decided to call time on his 45-year career in the channel and his term as UK&I regional director of Exclusive Networks.

Jones shared his decision on LinkedIn, calling time on his nine-year stint running the distributor in the UK&I to spend more time with his family and on the golf course improving his handicap.

“Well after 45 years in this great IT industry, I am finally hanging up my boots. What a great ride it’s been, mostly ups and only a few downs,” he said.

“I leave behind the UK&I and the group in great shape, as can be seen by the results we announced last week. Thanks again to everyone who I have worked with over the last 45 years and best of luck to you all.”

Jones’ CV includes not only the recent spell at Exclusive, but senior management positions at Quadnetics, Integralis Group, Actuate, Walldata and Attachmate.

Gerard Allison, SVP EMEA at Exclusive Networks, said Jones was retiring from his role with immediate effect and he thanked him for his efforts driving the business over the past decade.

“Graham has played a significant role in the evolution of the business since he joined Exclusive in July 2013,” said Allison. “Drawing on a wealth of experience and knowledge gained through senior leadership roles in a variety of international organisations, Graham successfully built a great team and culture within the business, forged strong relationships with vendors and partners and oversaw regional expansion with the acquisition of NextGen in Ireland in 2018.

“I have been working closely with Graham and the UK&I management team for some time, putting a succession plan in place to ensure a smooth transition and continuity. Graham leaves the UK&I business in a very strong and robust position with an experienced, committed and focused management team. The market opportunity is significant and the business strategy is sound, so it will be very much business as usual as we continue to execute against our business plan.”

The distributor intends to announce Jones’ successor “in due course”, with Allison taking on interim responsibility for the UK&I business.

He added: “Myself, the executive leadership team, his UK&I colleagues and all of the global Exclusive Networks family would like to thank Graham for his outstanding contribution and commitment over the last decade and we wish him a long and happy retirement.”